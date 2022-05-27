Top Gun: Maverick Stars Danny Ramirez and Tarzan Davis Break Down Their Call Signs

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Longtime fans of the original Top Gun are well aware of the call sign nicknames used in the film, Iceman, Goose, Maverick; and one way that Top Gun: Maverick was able to top its predecessor was by generating some even better nicknames. Some of the fan favorites in the sequel were Rooster, Hangman, Payback, Bob, and Fanboy, and the cast for the series all had their own origin stories for where they came from (Bob of course found his on his birth certificate). Speaking in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, stars Danny Ramirez and Tarzan Davis opened up about their respective call sign origins ("Fanboy" and "Coyote") and the stories might surprise you.

"Talking to Joe (Kosinski, director) about it..There was there was a nod to to Star Trek, to the Treckies out there with the font," Ramirez said about being christened 'Fanboy.' "To personalize it even more for me, I think the funniest part was one of the first experiences that Glenn (Powell, co-star) invited me on was a Jonas Brothers concert because he's friends with the Jonas Brothers and then the idea of like being a boy band fanatic just became so funny. But also like in some ways, Glenn is (a fanboy). But there's something about that magic that was like (interesting) I think him like taking me to that concert only solidified Fanboy in like, 'Oh, it'll be fun if like we're in the lockers and for whatever reason my bag spills open and it's just like BTS, Jonas brothers, whatever cd came out that."

"My origin as Coyote... He always had to prove himself and Coyote is one of the smallest you know dogs out of the dog pack like the wolf," Davis said. "Yeah he had to scrap for everything and that's how he got the name coyote."

