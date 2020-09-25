Original Tremors Getting 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Release

✖

The original Tremors debuted in 1990 and has since become one of the most iconic monster movies in horror cinema, even if the project failed to be a major blockbuster when it was originally released, though Arrow Video is honoring the film's accomplishments with an all-new 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release packed with special features. While it might not have been a major hit when it first debuted, the film has since earned five sequels, with the sixth slated to debut next month. Check out the full details of the new set below and grab your copy when it hits shelves in December.

The film is described, "Good-ol’-boy handymen Val (Kevin Bacon) and Earl (Fred Ward) are sick of their dead-end jobs in one-horse desert town Perfection, Nevada (population: 14). Just as they’re about to escape Perfection forever, however, things start to get really weird: half-eaten corpses litter the road out of town; the phone lines stop working; and a plucky young scientist shows evidence of unusually strong seismic activity in the area. Something is coming for the citizens of Perfection… and it’s under the goddamn ground!"

The new set's special features are as follows:

4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION CONTENTS

New 4K restoration from the original negative by Arrow Films, approved by director Ron Underwood and director of photography Alexander Gruszynski

60-page perfect-bound book featuring new writing by Kim Newman and Jonathan Melville and selected archive materials

Large fold-out double-sided poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Matt Frank

Small fold-out double-sided poster featuring new Graboid X-ray art by Matt Frank

Six double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproduction artcards

Limited Edition packaging with reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Matt Frank

DISC 1 – FEATURE & EXTRAS (4K UHD BLU-RAY)

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Restored DTS-HD MA original theatrical 2.0 stereo, 4.0 surround, and remixed 5.1 surround audio options

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

New audio commentary by director Ron Underwood and writers/producers Brent Maddock & S.S. Wilson

New audio commentary by Jonathan Melville, author of Seeking Perfection: The Unofficial Guide to Tremors

Making Perfection, a brand new documentary by Universal Pictures interviewing key cast and crew from the franchise (including Kevin Bacon, Michael Gross, Ariana Richards, Ron Underwood, Brent Maddock & S.S. Wilson, among many others) and revisiting the original locations

The Truth About Tremors, a newly filmed interview with co-producer Nancy Roberts on the film’s rocky road to the screen

Bad Vibrations, a newly filmed interview with director of photography Alexander Gruszynski

Aftershocks and Other Rumblings, newly filmed on-set stories from associate producer Ellen Collett

Digging in the Dirt, a new featurette interviewing the crews behind the film’s extensive visual effects

Music for Graboids, a new featurette on the film’s music with composers Ernest Troost and Robert Folk

Pardon My French!, a newly assembled compilation of overdubs from the edited-for television version

The Making of Tremors, an archive documentary from 1995 by Laurent Bouzereau, interviewing the filmmakers and special effects teams

Creature Featurette, an archive compilation of on-set camcorder footage showing the making of the Graboids

Electronic press kit featurette and interviews with Kevin Bacon, Michael Gross and Reba McEntire

Deleted scenes, including the original opening scene

Theatrical trailers, TV and radio spots for the original film as well as trailers for the entire Tremors franchise

Comprehensive image galleries, including rare behind-the-scenes stills, storyboards and two different drafts of the screenplay

DISC 2 – INTERVIEWS & SHORT FILMS (BLU-RAY – LIMITED EDITION EXCLUSIVE)

Extended hour-long interviews from Making Perfection with Ron Underwood, Brent Maddock, S.S. Wilson, Nancy Roberts and creature designer Alec Gillis

Outtakes with optional introduction and commentary by S.S. Wilson

Three early short films by the makers of Tremors, remastered in high definition, including S.S. Wilson’s stop-motion horror/comedy classic Recorded Live (1975)”

You can head to Diabolik DVD to pre-order your copy now.

