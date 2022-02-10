Twilight: Robert Pattinson Recalls Almost Being Fired From Hit Series

Robert Pattinson’s breakout role came as Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga, with the success of the films based on Stephanie Meyer’s books making him a heartthrob to millions of fans, but it was a role that he nearly lost, based on the choices he made while bringing the character to life. In a recent video for GQ, Pattinson reflected on how he was leaning pretty heavily into the more morose and brooding components of the character, with his agent and manager having a brief intervention in which they had to force him to lighten up to help match the tone of the rest of the cast or risk being fired from the project.

“I was 21 and kind of wanted to make it as arty as possible. So I was kind of … We had this strange tension where the studio was kind of a little bit scared to make things a little bit too emo and stuff, and I thought that was the only way to play it,” the actor shared with the outlet. “It just seems so ridiculous talking about it now because I was literally — I spent so much time just infuriated. That’s definitely something about being 21 as well, ’cause I can’t believe the way I was acting half the time, like when I think back on it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He continued, “The scene when Edward introduces Bella to his family the first time, I remember that being the day because my agent and my manager came up as a surprise visit. And I was like, ‘Oh, hey!’ I just thought everything was fine. And then at lunch, they were like, ‘Okay, so whatever you’re doing right now, after lunch, just do the opposite, or you’ll be fired by the end of the day.’ And I was like, ‘Okay!’ And so, that was the only [way] they got me to sort of smile a bit.”

Clearly those suggestions paid off for the actor, as not only did that debut film earn him a passionate following, but he would go on to reprise the role in four sequels. Of course, the fame and attention Pattinson earned from the role saw him stick with more ambitious and independent films in subsequent years, such as Good Time and The Lighthouse, though his upcoming role as Bruce Wayne in The Batman will seemingly allow him to fully channel the dark and disturbed side of himself to accurately portray the Dark Knight.

The Batman lands in theaters on March 4th.

