Venom Fans Are Loving Woody Harrelson's Debut As Carnage

Venom: Let There Be Carnage's trailer finally arrived to appease impatient fans, and so far it looks like the Venom sequel is making the right kind of impact. The first Venom 2 footage featured the long-awaited moment of Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady making his debut as Carnage, the murderous crimson-and-black symbiote that bonds with Cletus Kasady, turning the serial killer into a super-powered serial killer monster. Venom: Let There Be Carnage's entire premise hinges on making Carnage an exciting antagonist - both visually and narratively.

Well, if social media reactions are any indication, director Andy Serkis has nailed the visual aspect of Carnage's live-action debut. He's also clearly succeeded in getting Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady a better wig!