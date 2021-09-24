Venom Fans Are Loving Woody Harrelson's Debut As Carnage

By Kofi Outlaw

Venom: Let There Be Carnage's trailer finally arrived to appease impatient fans, and so far it looks like the Venom sequel is making the right kind of impact. The first Venom 2 footage featured the long-awaited moment of Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady making his debut as Carnage, the murderous crimson-and-black symbiote that bonds with Cletus Kasady, turning the serial killer into a super-powered serial killer monster. Venom: Let There Be Carnage's entire premise hinges on making Carnage an exciting antagonist - both visually and narratively.

Well, if social media reactions are any indication, director Andy Serkis has nailed the visual aspect of Carnage's live-action debut. He's also clearly succeeded in getting Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady a better wig!

Looks PERFECT!

A lot of fans are more than happy with how Woody Harrelson's Carnage turned out. No problems detected. 

Perfect Then, Perfect Now

This fan makes it clear that whether it's Woody Harrelson in his Cheers heyday - or Woody Harrelson now - it's still perfect casting as Cletus Kasady/Carnage. We agree. 

No More Doubts

There were a lot of Marvel fans who were left having doubts about Harrelson's casting as Carnage - especially after that post-credits scene in the first Venom movie. This Let There Be Carnage trailer has blown a lot of those doubts out of the water. 

Top-Tier Villain

A lot of Marvel fans are already throwing down chips to bet that Woody Harrelson's Carnage will be one of the G.O.A.T. villains of any comic book movie. Let's hope so! 

Maniacs Will Save The Movies

The movie theater industry is crazy right now. It may take a couple maniacs to cure that industry insanity. Real talk: September may be the first big run to see the box office truly bounce back. Venom 2 could be instrumental in that. 

Ham Fest 2021

Which actor will chew the most scenery while pretending to interact with his "other?" Tom Hardy or Woody Harrelson? Either way, fans are going to have a lot of fun watching them compete in this way. 

Bring Back The Wig!

DON'T YOU DARE! Burn it and scatter the ashes! 

Chef's Kiss

This .gif says it all for Venom fans everywhere. 

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be in theaters on September 24th. 

