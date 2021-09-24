Venom Fans Are Loving Woody Harrelson's Debut As Carnage
Venom: Let There Be Carnage's trailer finally arrived to appease impatient fans, and so far it looks like the Venom sequel is making the right kind of impact. The first Venom 2 footage featured the long-awaited moment of Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady making his debut as Carnage, the murderous crimson-and-black symbiote that bonds with Cletus Kasady, turning the serial killer into a super-powered serial killer monster. Venom: Let There Be Carnage's entire premise hinges on making Carnage an exciting antagonist - both visually and narratively.
Well, if social media reactions are any indication, director Andy Serkis has nailed the visual aspect of Carnage's live-action debut. He's also clearly succeeded in getting Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady a better wig!
Looks PERFECT!
HE LOOKS PERFECT! WOODY HARRELSON IS GONNA KILL IT AS CARNAGE #Venom pic.twitter.com/toGyjAkiwL— Jay (@BlackJesterO) May 10, 2021
A lot of fans are more than happy with how Woody Harrelson's Carnage turned out. No problems detected.prevnext
Perfect Then, Perfect Now
Woody Harrelson as Carnage would’ve been perfect casting in 1995 and it’s perfect casting now.— Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) May 10, 2021
This fan makes it clear that whether it's Woody Harrelson in his Cheers heyday - or Woody Harrelson now - it's still perfect casting as Cletus Kasady/Carnage. We agree.prevnext
No More Doubts
Honestly Woody Harrelson fits perfect as carnage. I had doubts after the first movie but I’m blown away pic.twitter.com/vfp3QFa7zv— Alex 🍥 Loves Venom 2. (@alexisamenace) May 10, 2021
There were a lot of Marvel fans who were left having doubts about Harrelson's casting as Carnage - especially after that post-credits scene in the first Venom movie. This Let There Be Carnage trailer has blown a lot of those doubts out of the water.prevnext
Top-Tier Villain
Woody Harrelson as Carnage is going to be a top tier CBM performance I can already tell pic.twitter.com/KgXR15lrzD— Trashyy² 😈 (@Trashyy05) May 10, 2021
A lot of Marvel fans are already throwing down chips to bet that Woody Harrelson's Carnage will be one of the G.O.A.T. villains of any comic book movie. Let's hope so!prevnext
Maniacs Will Save The Movies
also venom let there be carnage looks fantastic and I’m so happy they embraced the lunacy of tom Hardy’s performance in the first.
Insane woody Harrelson and bat shit fucked Tom Hardy are coming to save cinema— rob-e (@iamthatroby) May 10, 2021
The movie theater industry is crazy right now. It may take a couple maniacs to cure that industry insanity. Real talk: September may be the first big run to see the box office truly bounce back. Venom 2 could be instrumental in that.prevnext
Ham Fest 2021
unironically hyped for this, it's the tom hardy vs. woody harrelson over-acting power-hour https://t.co/vPLZlkzx3t— coмrade_yυι (@Comrade_Yui) May 10, 2021
Which actor will chew the most scenery while pretending to interact with his "other?" Tom Hardy or Woody Harrelson? Either way, fans are going to have a lot of fun watching them compete in this way.prevnext
Bring Back The Wig!
they should've let Woody Harrelson keep wearing the Ronald McDonald wig pic.twitter.com/33QieZDmJc— j! (@ThatsQuayQuay) May 10, 2021
DON'T YOU DARE! Burn it and scatter the ashes!prevnext
Chef's Kiss
BRUH!!! So so very hyped to see this. Woody Harrelson as Cletus just looks so bloody perfect, and the vibes between Eddie and the Symbiote are just... https://t.co/IQeLBcvYeV pic.twitter.com/kieP1GEyMr— Gluttonous Xel (@XeltheGlutton) May 10, 2021
This .gif says it all for Venom fans everywhere.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be in theaters on September 24th.prev