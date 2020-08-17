Verizon and Disney Extend Agreement, Offering More Free Months of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+

✖

Verizon and Disney are extending their partnership, expanding the offering free months of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ to subscribers of two additional wireless plans. Beginning Thursday, August 20th, Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ will be included in select Mix & Match Unlimited wireless plans while two other plans will include six months of Disney+ by itself at no additional charge. The Disney+ Bundle regularly costs $12.99 per month and would cost $19 if each service as subscribed to separately.

Starting Thursday, customers who subscribe to Verizon's "Play More Unlimited" or their "Get More Unlimited" packages will receive the bundle at no cost as part of their service plan. The "Play More Unlimited" plan costs $45 per line per month plus taxes and fees while the "Get More Unlimited" plan costs $55. Subscribers choosing "Start Unlimited" and "Do More Unlimited" will get just Disney+ at no cost for six months.

"Our new Mix & Match plans make the choice clearer than ever: customers get the best network and the best value with Verizon," Frank Boulben, SVP Marketing and Products of Verizon Consumer Group, said in a statement. "We led the industry by giving customers Disney+ on us. Now we're adding The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, for more entertainment choices that appeal to a variety of interests. We can’t wait to see what customers choose to suit their needs."

"The addition of The Disney Bundle to our agreement with Verizon reinforces our commitment to providing their subscribers with access to high-quality entertainment from Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+," Sean Breen, EVP, Platform Distribution, The Walt Disney Company. “We are always looking for the most advantageous ways for consumers to experience our content and we are pleased to work with Verizon so that they can provide their customers with these appealing new offers.”

At the launch of Disney+ last year, Verizon offered one year of free Disney+ to all unlimited wireless subscribers. That deal is one that Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg said at the time had exceeded their expectations. That offer is now ending, but existing Verizon customers will be able to move to "Play More Unlimited" or "Get More Unlimited" in order to receive the included Disney Bundle, or stay on their current plans and pay an extra $6 per month for full access to the bundle.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.