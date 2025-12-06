Veteran MCU Star Teases Avengers: Doomsday Deaths A Year Before Release

It looks like more flames of Avengers: Doomsday rumors are being fanned at conventions—this time about potential character deaths. The upcoming crossover of all-time for the Marvel Cinematic Universe is bringing together nearly all of its heroes in an attempt to stop Doctor Doom and his evil plans. And, obviously, not everyone is walking away from this fight—especially with the Multiverse already endangered by the Incursions.

Sebastian Stan is the one on the hook for this new rumor, as he hinted at some potential deaths during his appearance at the Assemble! At the Marvel Gathering Stage for the recent Comic-Con in Tokyo. Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes, was all too happy to tease fans with the notion of some favorites getting the ax in the next MCU addition.

So What Can We Expect?

When asked if he could say what he was most excited about for Doomsday, Stan said, “Yeah, I don’t know if I could say very much about that. I don’t know what’s going to happen. We’ll see who makes it and who doesn’t, right?” He further elaborated on his actual favorite thing about the movie, saying, “But, I think the most exciting thing is Robert Downey Jr, one of the greatest, is coming back, and he’s definitely going to have something in store for everybody.”

Channing Tatum, who plays Gambit, said to People that Doomsday is a “dramatic movie,” lending a bit more credence to the idea that Marvel will be following a previously established pattern of killing off at least one main character per Avengers film. He also said that the sheer scale of Doomsday is going to have viewers in awe. “I think that they really set themselves up for a really hard bar to hit,” he says of the Russo brothers and this addition to the Marvel universe, before adding, “Every single movie that they make is the next one has to top it. When I read the script, I was just like, ‘What?!’ I don’t think anybody’s really going to understand how they did this. It’s going to melt everybody’s brain all over again.”

It seems fair to say that Doctor Doom isn’t holding back, or treating the Avengers with kid gloves this go round—meaning that any character is fair game.

It seems fair to say that Doctor Doom isn't holding back, or treating the Avengers with kid gloves this go round—meaning that any character is fair game.