Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Teases "A Lot of Opportunity" With Company's Streaming Future

The media landscape changed earlier this year with the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery, establishing a new superpower in terms of movies, television, and more. Many have wondered what that will mean for the future of the company's various streaming services and platforms, including HBO Max. New comments from Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav seem to shed light on those possibilities, with the executive indicating that there is a profound amount of possibility in terms of future streaming content.

"That means, I think, a lot of opportunity," Zaslav told Variety at an Allen & Co. conference. "And Warner Bros. Discovery's got great, quality content. So I think the world has changed. And it's not about how much, it's about how good. And so we're pretty excited about our new company and getting to see everybody in this beautiful setting. It's going to be a lot of fun."

Zaslav also spoke about the recent success of Netflix's Stranger Things, and how their strategy of releasing their last season in two installments over the course of one month could ultimately influence Warner Bros. Discovery's future plans, once the company creates "more content that people will pay for."

"Stranger Things is a great, great, terrific show. And Netflix is a great company; Reed and Ted," Zaslav explained. "And I think if we do quality content that people love– we've got to create more content that people will pay for before they'll pay for dinner or they'll rush home to see. And that's our focus. Great storytelling and that's what Netflix is focused on. And I think if we continue to do great content, we'll do great."

As it stands, Warner Bros. Discovery has already made surprising decisions with its linear and streaming programming, particularly through cutting back on scripted shows at TNT and TBS. The company has also made headlines for its possible plans for some of its franchises, including Harry Potter and DC. With regards to DC Entertainment, which would be one of the main three verticals under Warner Bros. Discovery's new studio system, there are already a number of streaming projects either already released or in the works, including Peacemaker and an upcoming The Batman spinoff centered around The Penguin.

What do you think of David Zaslav's most recent comments regarding Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming future? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!