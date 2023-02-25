Watch Robert de Niro Star With Sebastian Maniscalco in About My Father Trailer

Robert De Niro's About My Father has it's first trailer for the comedy premiering May 26. In the clip, Sebastian Maniscalco is very excited to be sharing the screen with the legend. The stand-up comedian has to be thrilled to have this opportunity. Leslie Bibb and Kim Cattrall also star in the movie alongside Anders Holm, Brett Dier, and David Rasche. De Niro plays a lovingly rendered version of Maniscalco's father. It's a paint of pride for the comedian that it feels so real. Laura Terruso also directs the film about his family meeting his fiancee's family in earnest and the chaos that unfolds. Check out the clip down below!

Lionsgate describes the movie: "The hottest comic in America, Sebastian Maniscalco joins forces with legendary Italian-American and two-time Oscar® winner, Robert De Niro (Best Actor, Raging Bull, 1980), in the new comedy ABOUT MY FATHER. The film centers around Sebastian (Maniscalco) who is encouraged by his fiancée (Leslie Bibb) to bring his immigrant, hairdresser father, Salvo (De Niro), to a weekend get-together with her super-rich and exceedingly eccentric family (Kim Cattrall, Anders Holm, Brett Dier, David Rasche)."

"The weekend develops into what can only be described as a culture clash, leaving Sebastian and Salvo to discover that the great thing about family is everything about family. ABOUT MY FATHER is directed by Laura Terruso and written by Austen Earl & Sebastian Maniscalco."

What's Next For Robert De Niro?

Killers of the Flower Moon is being directed by Martin Scorsese and features the beloved actor. Along for the ride are Maes like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons and Jason Isbell. Check out what the filmmaker had to say about the project down below!

"We are thrilled to finally start production on Killers of the Flower Moon in Oklahoma," Scorsese said when production began. "To be able to tell this story on the land where these events took place is incredibly important and critical to allowing us to portray an accurate depiction of the time and people. We're grateful to Apple, the Oklahoma Film and Music Office and The Osage Nation, especially all our Osage consultants and cultural advisors, as we prepare for this shoot. We're excited to start working with our local cast and crew to bring this story to life on screen and immortalize a time in American history that should not be forgotten."

