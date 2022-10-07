Werewolf by Night Director Reveals Elsa Bloodstone Plans

Marvel Studios has been knocking it out of the park with their Phase Four slate of projects, and there has been no sign of slowing down. Alongside their films and streaming properties, the studio has begun releasing special presentations. Their first special presentation was Werewolf by Night and they absolutely scored with critics and fans. Werewolf by Night was the most out-of-the box thing that Marvel has ever done with its classic horror style and black and white tone but it also has done something that the studio has never done— something non -formalaic. One of the main characters of the project was Elsa Bloodstone and other than the titular character fans definitely want to see more of her. During a recent discussion with Michael Giacchino, who directed the film, he revealed the plans for the character to ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis.

"I love that character, but when you see her in the comics, it's really this hypersexualized version of this person with shotguns and all of this," Giacchino told us. "And I was just like, yeah. And when we started this project, I was like, Kevin, I don't want any guns in this. No guns. I think we can tell a story without guns. We don't need them and I certainly don't want Elsa to be the character that's just a gun totem. I was just so against that. And I wanted her to be badass of course but I wanted her to be smart. I wanted her to be vulnerable. I just wanted her to be a real person. And Laura Donnelly embodies all of that in spades. She is just the most incredible actress when you just put her in front of the camera and you feel like you're watching an old 1930s movie star."

"She is somebody that can just captivate the whole room by just a look. And so with Elsa, just again, in the same way with Ted, I just wanted a real person. I wanted them all to feel like real people that you could relate to in one way or another. I wanted them to show that they had problems. I wanted them to show that they were upset about something. I wanted her to be able to see, you wanted to see in her face that this is going to be a really hard night for her to come back to this family after all of these years. And there's a look that she gives in the hallway after Verusa dresses her down that says it all. And so it was about zeroing in on someone who could do that and Laura did it and killed it, in my opinion" The Werewolf by Night director revealed.

During San Diego Comic-Con, the studio revealed that they will officially wrap up the new saga with two new Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige seems to think that the multiverse is fine in Jonathan Majors' hands. During the same interview, Feige revealed that the Kang the Conqueror actor is well suited for this role.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige told us. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him." The Marvel Studios President added.

