When Will Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Stream on Disney+?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is continuing to make a killing at the box office, coming in above expectations for most box office professionals. Even then, numbers in a post-pandemic world still haven't quite bounced back to what they were prior to global shutdowns in 2020, making streaming more important that it ever has before.

As such, many are wondering when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released on Disney+. In a post-pandemic world, the theatrical window has been shorter than it ever has been before. That said, Disney+ and Marvel Studios has yet to confirm when the third Guardians of the Galaxy feature will be added to the Disney-owned streamer.

When is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 going to be released on Disney+?

Looking the Vol. 3's predecessor Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, however, and we could estimate when the James Gunn feature will hit streaming. Quantumania first hit theaters on February 17th ahead of its digital release on April 18th. The Peyton Reed threequel then got a physical home media release another month later on May 16th before its addition to Disney+ on Wednesday, May 17th.

Following a similar schedule, fans would be able to expect a digital release for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 during the first week of July. That would then mean both the physical home media release and Disney+ would take place in the first or second week of August.

Given Vol. 3 is performing much better than Quantumania at the box office, this timeline could be extended, but there's been no indication from Disney that that's the case.

James Gunn wrote and directed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The movie stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, with Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, and Maria Bakalova as the voice of Cosmo.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in movie theaters.