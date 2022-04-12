DJ Jazzy Jeff Defends Will Smith After Oscar Slap: “It Was a Lapse in Judgement”

DJ Jazzy Jeff says that Will Smith’s viral moment from The Oscars was a lapse in judgement. During the Closed Sessions Legend Conversation series this week, the actor’s friend addressed the social media topic that refuses to die. Chris Rock has basically moved on this week, quipping to the media that he’s not going to talk about it, “unless I’m getting paid.” Now, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star was asked about the entire situation. Smith has already received numerous punishments like having movies shelved and being banned from The Oscars for 10 years. He’s not refusing any of these measures and seems to be willing to interrogate the entire thing at a later date. The actor has apologized to both Chris Rock and his family for the entire thing. So, it really could be as Jazzy Jeff says, a lapse in judgement that’s going to cost him for years to come.

“I think the thing that I’ve realized is I don’t know too many people that has had the least amount of lapse of judgment than him. I can name 50 times that he should’ve smacked the s— out of somebody and he didn’t,” Jeff mused. “So for him to have a lapse in judgment, he’s human. And I think a lot of the criticism comes from the people who don’t think people like that are human.”

Here’s what the Oscars brass said when they announced Smith’s ban. “During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented,” they explained.

The board continued, “We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances. We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast.”

“This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy. We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted,” they concluded.

