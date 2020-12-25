HBO Max Unveils Wonder Woman 1984 Smart Home Experience

✖

HBO Max is rolling out a Wonder Woman 1984 smart home experience to go along with the movie. If you have a FireTV (and smart light too if you are really dedicated) you can launch the movie from the Alexa commands on your TV. The pre-show experience is exclusive to the platform and Warner Media broke down how to get access to it on Twitter. So many people have flocked to the streaming platform for Wonder Woman’s highly-anticipated second outing. In fact, the fans are still coming back for seconds after a big opening day on Christmas. This time, they can get that pre-show along with their main feature if they have a FireTV. You can probably expect some more approaches like this for larger projects as they get closer to release in the next year.

The streaming account tweeted, “Bring the Wonder home with Alexa! #WW84 fans with a FireTV and/or smart lights can launch the movie on HBO Max along with a special smart home pre-show experience. Wonder Woman 1984 is available now in theaters and on HBO Max, streaming for a limited time.”

“Click the link or scan the smart code with your phone and follow the instructions below. When you’re ready to stream Wonder Woman 1984 say, “Alexa, new Wonder Woman,” and it’s showtime!,” they continued.

This adds to an already amazing weekend for the platform. Nearly half of the services subscribers piled in for Wonder Woman 1984 on the first day of availability. WarnerMedia’s decision to simultaneously release their huge blockbuster films on the same day as theatrical releases prompted a ton of debate on the Internet. But, if the goal was pushing people towards HBO Max, then that gamble was absolutely successful. For example, Friday’s viewing hours were more than triple that of a “normal day” on the platform. that kind of engagement is nothing short of staggering.

“Wonder Woman 1984 broke records and exceeded our expectations across all of our key viewing and subscriber metrics in its first 24 hours on the service, and the interest and momentum we’re seeing indicates this will likely continue well beyond the weekend,” Andy Forssell, Executive Vice President and General Manager, WarnerMedia Direct-to-Consumer wrote. “During these very difficult times, it was nice to give families the option of enjoying this uplifting film at home, where theater viewing wasn’t an option.”

Will you be checking out this new feature? Let us know down in the comments!