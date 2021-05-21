Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead Reveals First Teaser Trailer

What happens in Vegas, must stay in Vegas. #ArmyOfTheDead pic.twitter.com/hPnGbD6xLA — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) February 25, 2021

The first teaser trailer for Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead has arrived. On Sunday, Snyder tweeted out the poster for the upcoming film, revealing the May 21st release date for the zombie heist film, but also revealed that the first teaser would be arriving online as well. Set to debut on Netflix, Army of the Dead is Snyder's first post-DC project. The film is about a casino vault heist during a zombie apocalypse and stars Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista as the leader of group. The film also stars Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raul Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, and Matthias Schweighofer.

"It is a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie, so it's genre-on-genre in a great way," Snyder told Entertainment Weekly. "So you expect pure zombie mayhem, and you get that, 100 percent. But also you get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It's going to surprise people that there's a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great characters."

"With Dawn, we made a zombie movie but tried to do it all the way with all of those tropes of the genre," the director added. "That was so fun, so I started to think of what were other genres that story didn't have room for. It's this tone where you have fun with the genre but you don't make fun of the genre — it's a fine line."

Recently Snyder said that filming Army of the Dead has been one of his best filmmaking experiences ever as it's allowed him to step behind the camera again.

"When I made TV commercials, I was the director-cameraman. You know, for 12 years, and pretty much not every job but most of the jobs I shot myself. And I just really enjoy it," Snyder said while speaking to the I Minutemen YouTube Channel. "And really, part of the reason is that you know, the bigger the movies got, the further away you get from the camera. The more infrastructure there is between you and the sort of cinematic experience. You don't touch the world as closely"

He continued, "And so, I just felt like with Army it was a great opportunity to just get really close to the photography and to the actors. Frankly, everyone's like 'how can you shoot the movie and direct the movie' and I'm like it's incredibly easy because the actors are like right there and conversation is easy. The pace is easy because I can just work that way. It's just really nice. It was really one of the best, really most satisfying sort of experiences I've had making a movie, as far as that aspect of it goes."

