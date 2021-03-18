New Zack Snyder's Justice League Poster Released

✖

Heroes unite on the new poster for Zack Snyder's Justice League, headed to HBO Max later this month. The poster features the assembled Justice League members -- Henry Cavill as Superman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ben Affleck as Batman, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg --- with the "JL" shield emblem in the background. The entire thing is presented in black and white, reminding fans of the upcoming "Justice is Grey" edition of the movie, which Snyder gushed over a bit this past weekend during a Zack Snyder's Justice League-focused IGN Fan Fest panel.

"There is Zack Snyder's Justice League 'Justice is Gray' edition, which is the black and white version, which I'm a huge advocate of and huge admirer of," Snyder said. "For me, it's my favorite version of the movie. I understand that people want to see it in color, and that's great, and I really want them to enjoy it in color. But for me, the ultimate version is the black and white IMAX version of the movie, which is sort of the penultimate ridiculous movie that shouldn't exist at its highest most fetishistic level, and I really, really love that. And of course, the black and white version of Justice League will be released on HBO Max, at some point after release, I believe, and you'll be able to see that somehow on, I don't know how you're gonna get to it but that's the plan."

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on March 18th on HBO Max.