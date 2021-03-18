Zack Snyder's Justice League Reveals New Look at Ben Affleck's Knightmare Batman

✖

Ahead of what will no doubt be a marketing blitz for Zack Snyder's Justice League, the filmmaker continues to share snippets of the project online. Yesterday the director revealed a first tease of Jared Leto's Joker from his film, one of the few new additions added to the film thanks to some brief additional photography, and now he's revealed an image of the flip side of that coin. Ben Affleck's Batman will be one of the heavy hitters in the movie, and he'll seemingly share a scene with Leto's Clown Prince in the extended cut of the movie. Check it out below directly from Snyder's Vero account.

"I wanted to of course honor what had been created with him because I thought it was really cool," Snyder said of Leto's appearance and new look in a talk with Beyond the Trailer. "But also in this, I'm not going to tell you what happens in the little scene, but some water has gone under the proverbial bridge between when last we saw Joker and this appearance. So he's made some...he's a road-weary Joker, I guess that's a way of saying it...I will say it was fun having a segment of the band together for this little vignette if you will. Working with Jared was really amazing, his attention to detail, he really cares a lot about it being awesome. It was fun and everyone did an amazing (job).

Leto wasn't the only one to shoot some of the new scenes for the upcoming movie, with even Affleck returning to suit up as the Dark Knight for some of the sequences.

"I think he forgot how uncomfortable it is, but that's fine. He was incredibly gracious and again it's funny how they just [snaps fingers]," Snyder added. "A couple of the costumes, y'know, have been in archives for a while... They were all over the place, in museums and stuff and we had to tear 'em out of there. Y'know, I think one of the cowls was put on and just kind of like ripped in half."

All four hours of Zack Snyder's Justice League will be available to stream on HBO Max on March 18. The film was recently confirmed to be Rated-R for "violence and some language," something Snyder previously predicted thanks to the amount of fight scenes and, as he put it, a sequence where Batman drops an F-bomb.