Max’s New Documentary Explores Dark Side of Power Rangers

Power Rangers has been around for over 30 years now, and a new documentary series will look to spotlight some of the tragic and dark moments from the franchise’s history. Investigation Discovery will be streaming six new feature documentaries on Max later this month, and these documentaries will be focusing on Hollywood, as the theme will be Hollywood Demons. One of those documentaries will focus on the Power Rangers franchise, and you can get a sense of the documentary in the trailer below.

After a general introduction, the trailer shifts focus to footage of the man who was arrested in 2017 for bringing weapons into Phoenix Comicon in an attempt to hurt or kill franchise star Jason David Frank. The man responsible was arrested and sentenced to 25 years on charges of attempted first-degree murder and attempted aggravated assault and is serving that sentence in a state hospital.

The footage then moves to another tragic story, showing evidence photos of the sword that was used in a fatal stabbing. Ricardo Medina Jr. played the Red Lion Wild Force Ranger in Power Rangers Wild Force, but in 2015 he was sentenced to six years in state prison for voluntary manslaughter after stabbing his roommate with a sword.

Not all Hollywood stories have a happy ending.



Watch #HollywoodDemons Monday, March 24th on ID and stream on Max @streamonmax pic.twitter.com/PNmXvYjJBl — Investigation Discovery (@DiscoveryID) March 5, 2025

The footage then moves to Jason David Frank, who tragically died of suicide in 2022. Frank was beloved around the world, not just because of his roles in the franchise, but also because of how he interacted with fans in an ambassador-like role for the franchise. This is likely going to be the most difficult part of the documentary, and hopefully, it’s handled with care.

The other documentaries will deal with topics like Celebrity Stalking, the real story behind the Iron Claw film, violent child stars, 7th Heaven, and The Real Housewives. Hollywood Demons will stream on Max on March 24th.

