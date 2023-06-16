Power Rangers Reveals Heroes of the Grid and Roleplaying Game Expansions

Renegade Con was loaded with big reveals for franchises like G.I. Joe, My Little Pony, and Transformers, and the Power Rangers line also received quite a few new entries. During the presentation, Renegade Game Studios revealed new expansions and entries for Heroes of the Grid and the Power Rangers Roleplaying Game, and then finished things up with an update on the Power Rangers Deck-Building Game. Heroes of the Grid revealed an S.P.D. Ranger Pack and a new Merciless Minions pack, while the Roleplaying Game revealed A Jump Through Time Sourcebook, the Time of Knight Adventure, and the Phantom Gambit Adventure, as well as a new set of miniatures to use in your campaign. You can pre-order everything right here.

Moving back to Heroes of the Grid, the S.P.D. team joins the game, bringing Jack (Red), Sky (Blue), Bridge (Green), Z (Yellow), and Syd (Pink) to the game. You get the 5 Ranger figures and their character cards as well as their Zord cards and 2 Megazord cards, and the expansion costs $45.00.

Then there’s the Merciless Minions Pack 2, which assembles Emperor Gruumm, Zeltrax’s Tyrannodrones, and Krybots to face the Rangers. There are also Elite Blue-Head Krybots in the mix, and players will get four new location boards for their games. The box includes 20 Foot Soldier figures and 4 Elite Foot Solider Figures, as well as 30 Enemy Cards and 20 Deployment Cards.

On the Roleplaying Game side of things, the first reveal was the Jump Through Time Sourcebook, which allows players to play as Purple Orange, and advanced Spectrum Quantum Rangers. You’ll also be able to access new time-travel-themed character origins and influences, as well as master new Pets and gain equipment from Time Force and R.P.M. Rangers can also pilot new Zords and Zord attack vehicles, while Game Masters get access to all this and new Threats, including Venjix Attack Bots and arch villains like Ransik.

The first new adventure is The Phantom Gambit, which releases in July and features you following the trail of the Phantom Ranger. You’ll be in the midst of Power Rangers: In Space, so you’ll be facing off against Darkonda and Astronema as you search for a kidnapped Zord, and you’ll also visit Andrés’ home world and help the resistance along the way.

The second new adventure is A Time of Knight, which is an adventure for four to six 5th-level Power Rangers. During the adventure, you’ll explore the past and present versions of Angel Grove to save the future, and you’ll face new threats like the Black Knight, the mythical Dragon, and more. It’s also noted that this adventure is perfect for Rangers created in the A Jump Through Time sourcebook.

The final new reveal was the Power Rangers Roleplaying Game Miniatures Set 2, which adds several Ranger heroes but also a bevy of Psycho Rangers to the mix. The pack includes Phantom Ranger, Zeo Gold Ranger, RPM Gold Ranger, RPM Dilver Ranger, In Space Silver Ranger, Psycho Red Ranger, Psycho Blue Ranger, Psycho Yellow Ranger, Psycho Pink Ranger, Psycho Black Ranger, Psycho Green Ranger, and the Psycho Silver Ranger.

