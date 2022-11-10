It's Morphin' Time For Mezco's Power Rangers One:12 Collective Box Set
Mezco Toyz has dropped their Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers One:12 Collective box set, which includes 6.75-inch figures of Jason, Trini, Zack, Kimberly, and Billy with a ton of details and accessories packed into each character. You'll get it all for $400, which is definitely not cheap. However, collectors might find that it's a bargain when they consider that most of Mezco's One:12 figures run in the $100 – $125 range, so that fifth figure in this set is something of a freebie.
Mezco's Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers One:12 Collective Deluxe Boxed Set is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $400 (free US shipping using the code HOLIDAYFREE22). It arrives in September, 2023 and you won't be charged until it ships. A full breakdown of what you'll get in this huge MMPR set can be found below. While you're at it, make sure to check out the Lightning Collection In Space Silver Ranger and Lightning Collection Turbo Blue Senturion that launched during Hasbro's recent 1027 event.
Red Ranger
- One:12 Collective body with over 28x points of articulation
- Hand painted authentic detailing
- Approximately 6 3/4-inches (17cm) tall
- 2x head portraits
- 12x interchangeable hands
- 1x pair of fists (L&R)
- 1x pair of karate chop hands (L&R)
- 2x pairs of holding hands (L&R)
- 2x pairs of posing hands (L&R)
Blue Ranger
- One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation
- Hand painted authentic detailing
- Approximately 6 3/4-inches (17cm) tall
- 2x head portraits
- 8x interchangeable hands
- 1x pair of fists (L&R)
- 1x pair of karate chop hands (L&R)
- 1x pair of posing hands (L&R)
- 1x pair of holding hands (L&R)
Black Ranger
- One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation
- Hand painted authentic detailing
- Approximately 6 3/4-inches (17cm) tall
- 2x head portraits
- 10x interchangeable hands
- 1x pair of fists (L&R)
- 1x pair of karate chop hands (L&R)
- 1x pair of posing hands (L&R)
- 2x pairs of holding hands (L&R)
Pink Ranger
- One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation
- Hand painted authentic detailing
- Approximately 6 3/4-inches (16cm) tall
- 2x head portraits
- 12x interchangeable hands
- 1x pair of fists (L&R)
- 1x pair of karate chop hands (L&R)
- 2x pairs of holding hands (L&R)
- 2x pairs of posing hands (L&R)
Yellow Ranger
- One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation
- Hand painted authentic detailing
- Approximately 6 3/4-inches (17cm) tall
- 2x head portraits
- 12x interchangeable hands
- 1x pair of fists (L&R)
- 1x pair of karate chop hands (L&R)
- 2x pairs of holding hands (L&R)
- 2x pairs of posing hands (L&R)
Costumes:
- Mighty Morphin' helmet
- Ranger suit
- 2x Dragon Shields (removable)
- Belt with Morpher & holster
- Boots
Accessories:
- 5x Blade Blasters (fits in holsters)
- 5x Blades for Blade Blasters
- 11x weapon blast FX in varying sizes (fits in all weapons)
- 1x Power Sword
- 1x charged Power Sword
- 1x Power Axe
- 1x Power Lance (joined)
- 1x Power Lances (separated)
- 2x lightning FX for Power Lance
- 2x Power Daggers
- 1x Power Bow
- 3x arrows
- 1x Power Blaster
- 1x Anti-Sonic Foam Gun
- 1x foam blast FX
- 3x Thunder Slingers
- 5x One:12 Collective display bases with logo
- 5x One:12 Collective adjustable display posts