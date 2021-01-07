Star Trek: Discovery Crew Gets New Uniforms

✖

The Star Trek: Discovery crew just updated its wardrobe. SPOILERS for Star Trek: Discovery's Season 3 finale, "That Hope Is You, Part 2," follow. Today's season finale of Star Trek: Discovery saw a new captain named. Michael Burnham, once Starfleet's first mutineer, is now the captain of the USS Discovery. With Burnham officially being named captain by Admiral Vance, head of Starfleet in the 32nd century, it's time for the Discovery crew to become fully integrated back into Starfleet. That means ditching the blue and metallic uniforms from their original era and instead adopting the Starfleet uniform of their new time period.

In the final scene of the season, Capt. Michael Burnham walks onto the bridge of the USS Discovery as its commanding officer for the first time. The entire Discovery crew, including the captain, now wears the mostly grey Starfleet uniform standard for the 32nd century. The uniforms display each officer's division with the appropriately colored stripe running vertically down the jacket's right side. And now that their in the 32nd century, those division colors are command red, science blue, ops gold, and medical white. Here's a photo showing some examples from an episode earlier in the season:

(Photo: CBS)

ComicBook.com spoke to showrunner and finale writer Michelle Paradise ahead of Discovery's finale. She discussed what Michael's new rank means for the show in the future.

"I think being captain, in some ways you don't answer to people in the same way, but in some ways, you still have to answer to people," she said. "And so I think what's exciting for the Burnham character is that season three takes her on this journey from essentially rejecting the chair in episode three when she and Saru are having that conversation, to taking it at the end of 13.

"And then the question of, "Now, what?" She's grown in many ways over the course of these three seasons and in new ways over the course of season three, and what does that mean for her now? And how can she continue to grow moving forward, even as she's a captain? Those are the things that we get to explore now moving forward that I'm super excited about."

What do you think of Discovery's new uniforms? Let us know in the comments section. Star Trek: Discovery is streaming now on CBS All Access. Star Trek: Discovery's fourth season is already in production.