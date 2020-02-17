Star Wars: Even Harrison Ford Was Surprised by Han Solo's Return in The Rise of Skywalker

There were a lot of surprising moments in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and because the Lucasfilm movie was the last in the ongoing saga, it had a lot of loose ends to tie up. But with the epic confrontation between Rey and Kylo Ren set to balance the future of the galaxy, many fans were curious about how the franchise could possibly wrap up four decades of storylines. And while many fans were expecting some redemption for Kylo Ren, it was a major shock when that redemption came with a massive cameo from Han Solo actor Harrison Ford .

Ford is famously regarded for his desire to see Solo killed off, so it's a huge surprise that he decided to return for the final film in the Skywalker Saga. It's a particularly big surprise for the actor himself.

"When JJ asked me to do it, I said, 'Are you kidding? I’m dead!' He said, 'Sorta dead. You can do this.' He hadn’t written anything at that time," Ford told USA Today. "But he said, 'This is going to be great.' So I said okay. If JJ asked you do something, you’d probably do it too. He’s a very persuasive guy."

And Ford decided to jump at the chance, especially since it meant he got to share more screen time with Kylo Ren actor Adam Driver.

"It was a useful addition to the story and the continuing development of Adam Driver's character," Ford said. "And the chance to do another scene with Adam was great."

There were a lot of questions about whether Ford's character was a Force ghost or if he was actually a hallucination in Ben Solo's mind. But if you ask the Han Solo actor what he thinks, well, you'll be sorely disappointed.

"A Force ghost? I don’t know what a Force ghost is," Ford revealed. "Don’t tell anyone. I’m not talking loud enough for your recorder. I have no (expletive) idea what a Force ghost is. And I don’t care!"

Fans can see Ford's final performance as Han Solo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is still playing in some theaters.

