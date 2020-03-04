This Baby Groot and Baby Yoda Team-Up Fan Art Is Exactly What the World Needs

The second Baby Yoda appeared in The Mandalorian, the lovable Star Wars character took the internet by storm. It wasn't too long until the character began drawing comparisons to Marvel Studios' Baby Groot, the one character that had already won the hearts of those in the fandom. Now, an epic fan painting has imagined the two tikes together and it's exactly as adorable as it sounds. The painting itself was shared to r/BabyYoda on Monday, showing Baby Groot and Baby Yoda walking hand and hang while looking upwards at the night sky.

See it for yourself here or embedded below.

The character's success partially stems from the fact Lucasfilm was able to keep the character's inclusion under wraps until the premiere episode of The Mandalorian actually hit the streaming service. As Jon Favreau previously revealed, that required Disney to sacrifice an incredible amount of cash when it came to merchandising with apparel and toys.

“I have to thank Disney and Lucasfilm, because the way the cat usually gets out of the bag with that stuff is merchandising and toy catalogs and things like that," Favreau previously explained. "So they really back us up. We really wanted to have it be that you had to watch it yourself, so that every time you watch the show, there are new twists and secrets that come out. That requires a lot of restraint from the people who are footing the bill, saying they’re gonna hold back on certain things so that the public doesn’t know ahead of time. Part of that was holding back on some of the merchandise and holding back on some of the characters.”

It hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows with the characters. The internet has devolved into an argumentative machine at times when it comes to discussing the two characters. At one point, Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn joined the conversation and suggested Baby Groot would in a fight between the two in a gruesome manner.

"I only know Baby Yoda as a character in memes," the director said. "He looks just like a baby but Yoda so I imagine Baby Groot would tear him into pieces."

Both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+.

