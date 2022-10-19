Andor Episode 7 Features A Big Star Wars Cameo You May Have Missed

Lucasfilm has been going through a bit of a rough patch with their film projects, but the one thing they've been knocking out of the park has to be their series based on Star Wars. One of the first series they released on the streaming service was The Mandalorian, which became wildly popular, and now they've released multiple series this year, including The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor. The latter of the bunch is the latest series to hit Disney+ and fans have been having the time of their lives with it. Some fans even think that the series is possibly a masterpiece. Andor features some major connections to the main Star Wars universe and finally had a cool cameo.

During today's episode of the series we get to see Colonel Wullf Yularen, who is played by Malcolm Sinclair. The character made his first appearance in Star Wars: A New Hope as an unnamed character who passes a disguised Luke Skywalker and Han Solo. He is later named Wullf Yularen by a Star Wars card game. Yularen also makes an appearance as a recurring character in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels animated series. You can check out his Andor appearance below!

Andor is the most recent Star Wars series to hit Disney+. Diego Luna returns as one of the most interesting characters in the Star Wars universe, Cassian Andor. Back in May, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis got the chance to speak with Andor's leading man during Star Wars Celebration, and he reveals that after watching Andor you won't believe that Rouge One: A Star Wars Story was possible.

"The only thing I can say is you're going to see where he was five years before Rogue One, and you're not going to believe Rogue One was possible," Luna told us. "That's the idea, to see a transformation and an awakening. I can't tell you how that will be represented, you'll have to wait until the 31st of August. But it is about that, and it's about how much we're all capable of changing and transforming, and that's the beauty of storytelling. Not many times you start knowing the end, here you know what happens. It's not about, like, 'Oh this happened!' No, no, it's how it happened that matters. It's about the little details and what's in between lines and every layer of the character. Even though we are on a very epic kind of show and a huge spy adventure show, we're going to have time for intimacy. You're going to go deep into the character and the people around him. It's going to be interesting, I think, and it's going to be dark and fun and different from what you see out there now."

Andor is streaming exclusively on Disney+ now!

What do you think about the series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!