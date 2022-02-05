Clone Wars Fans Discuss Book of Boba Fett Cad Bane Design

The Book of Boba Fett brought back Cad Bane this week and his appearance immediately started discussion online. People on social media debated how the live-action look for the bounty hunter compared to the animated styling of Clone Wars. One fan went so far as to “refine” the design to match up with his previous appearance more. As with any time Star Wars decides to reincorporate any elements from the past, there is a lot to unpack. (In some ways, the Cad Bane design and reveal isn’t the most noteworthy element of that episode.) Obviously, 100% faithfulness to the source material is nice. Considering how hard it is appease such a large fanbase, the creative team did pretty well. But, there will always be individuals that are willing to tweak to their satisfaction. Check out the conversation down below.

Asajj Ventress actress Grey Griffin previously spoke about having her character pop up again at some point. She would love to see it happen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/protocol_36/status/1489244769058533379?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“That’s my favorite Star Wars property. I don’t know, maybe I’m just partial to it because I was in it, but I just thought it was so beautiful. The original Clone Wars he did for Cartoon Network was so graphic and beautiful,” she told ComicBookMovie. “It’s funny because our scripts were only like three pages long and I was like, ‘Wait, how long is this cartoon? 11 minutes, right? I only have three lines!’ It was just so gorgeous, it’s mostly animation and there’s not a lot of talking. It’s the same with Samurai Jack. There were these really short scripts and then you would just see this gorgeous animation… My Asajj was in my favourite Star Wars property ever, so I’m glad about that. I’m open to more!”

What do you think of his design? Let us know down in the comments!

People want him to get a job

https://twitter.com/NevTheStampede/status/1490022941270188035?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Some people really prefer the fan version

https://twitter.com/CometGalactic/status/1490024990342791174?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Definitely a scene stealer

https://twitter.com/BrandenSWiens/status/1490025110010351618?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Could be?

https://twitter.com/rscapo82/status/1490025691324239872?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A lot of fans argue this

https://twitter.com/rickscottrod/status/1490025875945013254?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Would be awesome

https://twitter.com/Childish_Goblin/status/1489750231985971200?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

There he is

https://twitter.com/SWCharacterOTD/status/1490007317647089664?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Side-by-side