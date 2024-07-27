Star Wars Legend Ashley Eckstein Is “Excited” to Watch The Acolyte

San Diego Comic-Con is currently in full swing, and some fans caught the 10th Annual Her Universe Fashion Show last night. The event was co-hosted by Her Universe founder Ashley Eckstein, who is best known for voicing Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and other animated projects. In addition to being an important part of Star Wars history, Eckstein is also a self-proclaimed fan of the franchise, so it’s no surprise to learn she enjoys watching the projects she’s not in. ComicBook recently had the chance to chat with Ecktstein in honor of the Her Universe Fashion Show, and we asked if she’s watched the latest Star Wars project, Star Wars: The Acolyte. Eckstein admitted she hasn’t started it yet, but she is looking forward to giving the show a proper watch.

“No, I haven’t, but I want to and I’m excited to watch it,” Eckstein shared when asked about The Acolyte. “I’m just a fan of all things Star Wars, and it is just really an exciting time to be a Star Wars fan. There’s something for everyone. And everyone’s always had their opinions of, ‘Well, I like this more.’ ‘I don’t like this as much.’ And so I celebrate all Star Wars. So yes, I’m excited to watch it.”

“I have not watched it yet,” she reiterated. “And part of that has truly just been because of my travel schedule. I have literally been on a plane or a boat. I was on a long cruise vacation with my parents pretty much the entire summer. Every two days I’m somewhere else. So I was waiting to watch it at home on my big screen and not on my tiny phone screen. So let me preface by saying that’s the only reason I haven’t watched it yet, is I wanted to watch it properly and with the full experience.”

You can watch our interview with Eckstein at the top of the page.

Will The Acolyte Get a Season 2?

Manny Jacinto and Amandla Stenberg in The Acolyte.

Now that Star Wars: The Acolyte has come to an end, fans are eager to find out if a second season is on the way. While the last live-action show in the franchise, Star Wars: Ahsoka, was greenlit for a second season, it took about three months between the show’s season finale and Season 2 announcement. The Acolyte creator Leslye Headland has made it clear she has future ideas for the show, but she recently admitted to Entertainment Weekly that she hasn’t heard news about its future.

“Nothing,” Headland replied when asked if she’s heard anything about another season of The Acolyte. She even used both hands to make a big zero to emphasize her answer. “You have to take a break,” she continued. “Especially after something like this. I don’t even know how many years my brain has been going, ‘Star Wars, Star Wars, Star Wars, Acolyte, Acolyte, Acolyte’ – just constantly solving problems, constantly thinking about it. It is very weird to now be in a place where I don’t need to do that. I always say to budding writers, ‘The most important thing that you can do is sit around and do nothing. Because the second you start to manufacture a story, you’re going to get stressed out and the story can’t start that way.’”

“My brain is still doing it,” she added with a laugh. “It’s almost like if you’re running, you can’t just stop, can’t shut off.”

The Acolyte is now streaming on Disney+.