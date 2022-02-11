ComicBook Nation: Did The Book of Boba Fett Disappoint? / Reacher Review

In this episode the CB Nation crew gets into the debate over whether or not The Book of Boba Fett delivered for Star Wars fans with its epic finale; give reactions to the DC Movies Teaser and Jurassic World: Dominion trailer for the Super Bowl; and review Amazon’s Jack Reacher series – including an interview with star Alan Ritchson and creator Lee Childs!

