Star Wars

ComicBook Nation: Did The Book of Boba Fett Disappoint? / Reacher Review

By

comicbook-nation-podcast-super-bowl-2022-trailer-book-boba-fett-finale-discussion.jpg

In this episode the CB Nation crew gets into the debate over whether or not The Book of Boba Fett delivered for Star Wars fans with its epic finale; give reactions to the DC Movies Teaser and Jurassic World: Dominion trailer for the Super Bowl; and review Amazon’s Jack Reacher series – including an interview with star Alan Ritchson and creator Lee Childs! 

There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are listed below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

  1. Watch Us On Paramount+
  2. Listen via the media player embedded below.
  3. Check us out on Spotify or Stitcher
  4. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or iHeartRadio
  5. Or go to YouTube and watch any episode

Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. No matter what your level of geekdom, we have something for you!

After every show we’ll keep the discussion on Twitter:

Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments!

Tagged:
, , , , , , , ,

Related Posts