Funko's Latest Star Wars: A New Hope Pops Look Very Familiar

Welcome to the ninth and final week of the Disney / Lucasfilm Bring Home the Galaxy event! Unfortunately, if you were hoping for some cool Funko Pops to close things out, odds are you'll be pretty disappointed. Funko has launched a collection of classic Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Pop figures that include Darth Vader, Leia, Luke, Chewbacca, and a Stormtrooper. They look a lot like the Star Wars Pops that they released for Celebration 2022 back in May. Identical in fact – and those were supposed to be exclusives. Truth is, we've seen some of these molds on several occasions.

That said, you might want to head on over to Amazon where you can still get their exclusive Star Wars Celebration 2022 5-pack that includes the same Pop figures with a whopping 45% off discount ($38.52, which works out to under $8 a Pop). It is in stock and shipping now. However, if you would prefer to pre-order the "new" versions in A New Hope packaging for some reason, you can do that here at Entertainment Earth now (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code HOLIDAYFREE22) at checkout.

As noted, the Star Wars Bring Home the Galaxy event comes to a close today, December 13th. Some highlights from previous Bring Home the Galaxy drops are as follows: