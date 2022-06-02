Leia and Poe Dameron’s Father Head Into a Trap in Star Wars #24 Preview (Exclusive)

Leia Organa and Poe Dameron’s father team up to bring Commander Zahra to justice in the conclusion to “The Dawn Alliance,” a part of Marvel’s “Crimson Reign” crossover event. ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview of Star Wars #24 by writer Charles Soule, artists Ramon Rosanas and Madibek Musabekov, colorist Rachelle Rosenberg, and letterer VC’s Clayton Cowles. The preview features Princess Leia and Kes Dameron leading a team of Rebel soldiers into a cave to find Commander Zahra, the former protege of Grand Moff Wilhuff Tarkin. However, it is clearly a trap, and Zahra executes the first part of her plan by forcing Leia to bring her unit in themselves to find her.

Kes Dameron and Shara Bey are the parents of Poe Dameron, portrayed by Oscar Isaac in the newest trilogy of films – Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. “Crimson Reign” is currently crossing over with Star Wars, Darth Vader, Doctor Aphra, and Bounty Hunters, and focuses on the Crimson Dawn organization introduced in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story and its leader Qi’ra, played by Emilia Clarke.

Star Wars fans got a treat last week with Star Wars Celebration, where a number of major announcements were made. Fans got to see the first trailers for the live-action Andor and the video game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, new series such as Skeleton Crew and Tales of the Jedi, the returns of The Bad Batch and Star Wars: Visions, a release window for The Mandalorian, and the first look at Ahsoka.

You can check out ComicBook.com’s exclusive preview of Star Wars #24 below. The issue goes on sale June 8th.

STAR WARS #24

CHARLES SOULE (W)

RAMON ROSANAS (A)

Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

JAPANESE CREATOR VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

“THE FINAL HUNT!”

COMMANDER ELLIAN ZAHRA, former protégé of GRAND MOFF WILHUFF TARKIN, has used brilliant tactics and savage brutality to nearly eradicate the Rebel fleet.

Now she and her final target, GENERAL LEIA ORGANA, will hunt each other across a wild planet…to the bitter end.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

