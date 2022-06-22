Obi-Wan Finale Duel Completes a Deeper Star Wars Story Arc About Vader's Helmet

Lucasfilm released the final episode of their Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series on Disney+ earlier today, and some of the moments are pure glee. The series tied up all of their loose ends while adding something very special to Star Wars lore. During the episode, Obi-Wan Kenobi has his second face-off with Darth Vader and after a tough battle he defeated Anakin Skywalker in a duel yet again. By the end of the battle, Darth Vader lost half of his mask and a fan noticed a very meaningful trend.

An eagle-eyed fan noticed that every time Darth Vader faced off with someone close to him, they would break a side of his mask until Luke Skywalker fully removed it. "Obi-Wan broke the right side of Vader's mask and Ahsoka broke the left side of his mask. But only Luke was able to fully unmask Vader and bring back Anakin ☹️." You can check out the tweet below!

Obi-Wan broke the right side of Vader's mask and Ahsoka broke the left side of his mask



Obi-Wan broke the right side of Vader's mask and Ahsoka broke the left side of his mask

But only Luke was able to fully unmask Vader and bring back Anakin ☹️

Obi-Wan Kenobi is the first time Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprise their iconic Star Wars roles since Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. McGregor's titular Jedi will take on Christensen's Darth Vader for what's technically the first time, and in a recent interview with Total Film it seems that the star thought the encounter was terrifying.

"I've never met Darth Vader," McGregor told the magazine, which features the star as Kenobi on its latest cover. "I had rehearsed the scene with Vader, but not with the helmet on or anything like that. When we came to do the scene, when they shouted 'action', he had to come from behind me. I turned around, and fucking Darth Vader was coming at me. It was like I was six again. I'd never acted into Vader's helmet. I'd never looked him in the eye."

"It scared the shit out of me," the Obi-Wan Kenobi actor added. "I'm not joking. It gave me a proper jolt of absolute fear. I was like, 'Oh my God, that's not acting. That's real. I'm really, truly frightened right now.' And the same thing would happen with the Stormtroopers. I'd worked with Clone troopers before, but so many of them were CGI. I never worked with Stormtroopers, and, again, I was like seven years old again. Because when you're actually faced with a Stormtrooper, with a blaster, it's like: 'Fucking hell.' It's like actual childhood memories of being scared. That's how deeply it's in us. I've acted for 30 years, and I've never been genuinely frightened when I'm acting frightened... But I had moments on this that were genuinely quite scary. It's so funny."

Lucasfilm and the streaming service describe the series as follows: "During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a crucial mission. Kenobi must confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire."

The series stars Ewan McGregor, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, Indira Varama, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell and Benny Sadfie. All episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are streaming exclusively on Disney+.

