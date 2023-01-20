Solo: A Star Wars Story Star Shows Off Iconic Prop

Solo: A Star Wars Story was released in 2018 and featured Alden Ehrenreich taking on the iconic role of Han Solo, the character who was originated by Harrison Ford in Star Wars back in 1977. The movie wasn't as successful as the other Star Wars films, earning $392,924,807 worldwide, the lowest-grossing of the franchise. The film also earned a middling 69% critics score and 64% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, but there are plenty of people out there who want to see a sequel. While fans shouldn't get too hopeful about seeing Ehrenreich in the role again, the actor is still delighting fans by showing off some cool props he kept from the set.

Why Is Solo's Writer Conflicted About a Sequel?

Jonathan Kasdan wrote Solo along with his father, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi scribe Lawrence Kasdan. The younger Kasdan was recently asked about a potential Solo sequel, and he revealed he wants to bring back Emilia Clarke as Qi'ra and see Lucasfilm take the same "Special Presentation" approach as Marvel. However, he recently admitted to ComicbookMovie.com that he's "conflicted" about the idea of making Solo 2 happen.

"Yes, you know, I've been very conflicted about it over the past couple of years," Kasdan admitted. "I feel that too. I'm certainly one of those people, and when that time of year rolls around, immediately, my imagination goes to all the things we intended to do. But then, on the other side, I'm so overwhelmed by how much great Star Wars content is coming into the world at this moment. I'm excited for the movie that Damon Lindelof is going to make. I'm excited for another season of Andor, possibly the best Star Wars show in history. Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau are just knocking out great, fun pieces of candy every six months that we get to enjoy. You know, I think if there's a reason for a Solo 2 is if there's a great reason. Certainly, I'd be game if there were."

He added, "That feels like there's so much fun. That was another version of there were so many great characters we were able to establish and, for me, I guess the strangest argument for a Solo 2 is that the movie was Alden's journey to owning that mantle. By the end of it, I thought he really did, and he didn't get the fun of just inhabiting it for a movie. I'd love to see him back."

