Star Wars: The Acolyte Star Manny Jacinto Says Season 2 Is Now a Life Goal

As of right now, it doesn’t appear as though Star Wars: The Acolyte will be getting a second season, following Disney and Lucasfilm’s surprising decision to ax the Leslye Headland series. Fans have voiced their frustration with the decision, as have those involved with the series, especially since the of the first season clearly set up another chapter of the story. Star Amandla Stenberg recently took to social media to address the frustrating situation, and now co-star Manny Jacinto is saying that continuing the series has become one of his life goals.

Jacinto appeared at Dragon Con over the weekend, and he was asked during a panel about his various life and career goals. When asked about something he still wants to do “before you leave this mortal coil,” Jacinto simply smiled and said into the microphone, “The Acolyte Season 2.”

While Stenberg was the clear star of The Acolyte, playing both of its lead characters, Jacinto was the clear breakout in terms of delivering a character that fans came to crave. His Qimir started out as a quiet supporting character that seemingly had ties to the mysterious Sith lord looming over the whole series. Around halfway through Season 1, though, the villain was unmasked and it turned out to be none other than Qimir, who made his presence felt by killing multiple main characters with some of the most unique lightsaber fighting we’ve seen in some time.

Once Qimir was unmasked, he became an instant favorite amongst fans, and Jacinto has voiced just how genuinely proud he was of what he and Headland were able to create with that character. Given how much momentum Qimir had after The Acolyte‘s Season 1 finale, it feels devastating that we may never see him appear in the world of live-action Star Wars storytelling again.

Set during The High Republic, Star Wars: The Acolyte delivers an investigation into a mysterious string of crimes, which pits a Jedi master against his former apprentice in a race to uncover the truth. The more that the pair learn about the situation, the darker their journey becomes, as they confront things that darker than either of them could have imagined.

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Star Wars: The Acolyte premiered on Disney+ on June 4th.