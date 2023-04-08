Star Wars: Ahsoka to Feature Father of Animated Series Character

Lucasfilm has been having a pretty good day today with the first day of Star Wars Celebration, and we've already seen our first look at Ahsoka while the audience at the convention got first looks at Ahsoka and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Rosario Dawson will lead the Ahsoka series, but it will also feature some characters from their animated series, like Star Wars Rebels. Ahsoka will also include a character from Star Wars Resistance, as was revealed in the new trailer. In the trailer for Ahsoka, we see Senator Xiono (Nelson Lee), father of Star Wars: Resistance's Kazuda Xiono.

Who is Kazuda Xiono?

Fandom describes the Star Wars Resistance character as follows, "Kazuda Xiono, nicknamed "Kaz," was a human male military pilot and later Resistance spy who served in the years following the conclusion of the Galactic Civil War. The son of Senator Hamato Xiono, Kazuda served with the Starfighter Corps of the New Republic Defense Fleet during the Cold War, at which point the Resistance recruited him to spy on the First Order. As a result, he was sent to the Colossus—an independent refueling station located on the Outer Rim planet Castilon—where Commander Poe Dameron instructed him to gather information pertaining to the local population's sympathies and determine if their allegiance was to the Republic or the First Order."

The Mandalorian Season 3 is the Most Recent Star Wars Project to be Released



The Mandalorian Season 3 is the most recent Star Wars project to be released in Disney+. The third season of The Mandalorian is described as follows, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey

Bo-Katan Kryze Star Katee Sackhoff Reveals How Her Hair Stays Amazing

"So there's like a sliding scale because, like, my head with the wig on does not actually fit in my helmet. So it's actually two different helmets because, uh, my helmet is perfectly formed to fit my skull. No one else can wear my helmet," Sackhoff revealed to us. "So if you add that much hair to it, like all the pins and everything else, it's just that much tighter, and it just doesn't go on. It's two separate helmets. So me trying to take my actual helmet off does not happen. We've done everything we could to make sure her hair looks perfect with the helmet off at all times. I feel like, in Bo's world, there are like teeny tiny, like nano droids or something, inside her helmet that just fix it all the time. Because, like in her head, maybe the ruler of Mandalore has to look amazing at all times."

The Mandalorian Season 3 is streaming exclusively on Disney+ now.

