Star Wars: Billy Dee Williams Posts Special Holiday Message

This holiday season may be dreary compared to those of the past, but there is one bright side to this December: we've seen a whole lot of exciting Star Wars content. In addition to the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and the recent announcement of many new shows and movies, we've also been treated to a lot of fun Star Wars-themed holiday content. Lucasfilm's adorable holiday card featured Baby Yoda and Mando on a sleigh ride and the official social media accounts for Star Wars shared some fun images of fan-favorite droids during the holidays. A few Star Wars actors also did holiday greetings online, including Mark Hamill. The man behind Luke Skywalker is not the only one spreading holiday cheer. Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, posted a special message on Christmas Eve.

"Hi everyone, Billy Dee here! I want to wish each and every one of you the happiest holiday in all of the galaxy. May the magic of the holidays shine extra bright for you and your families this year. Happy holidays and may the Force be with you in 2021 and beyond," Williams says in the video. You can watch the full thing below:

Happy Holidays 😎 pic.twitter.com/c3IHE0j3xG — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 24, 2020

"J.J. called me and I went down to his office. We were going to meet at my house, but I decided that I wanted to go and meet him at his office. And so we just sat and talked, and he told me that he wanted me to participate in this third trilogy," Williams previously shared of his role in The Rise of Skywalker. "And I just chuckled and said, 'Sure. Of course.' Certainly [I wanted] an opportunity to work with J.J. because he is a sensational human being. He’s great to work with when he’s out there. His brain just continues. Never stops. And so you never have an opportunity to really slow down. You just keep building the momentum."

He added, "In the beginning, I had a two-picture deal. That’s all I knew. And then I moved on to something else. But there are things about the character [in The Rise of Skywalker] I think that you probably didn’t see in the earlier stuff. I think you’ll see a little bit more depth."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and more Star Wars films are now streaming on Disney+/