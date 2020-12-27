Star Wars Celebrates the Holidays With Fan-Favorite Droids

✖

The holidays are here again, which means many of our favorite franchises have been celebrating by showcasing some of their best characters in holiday images, including Star Wars. We've seen Lucasfilm's adorable holiday card featuring Baby Yoda and Mando on a sleigh ride. Rosario Dawson, who plays Ahsoka Tano, took to social media to share a cute image of her character with Baby Yoda and Mando with a snowman. We also saw Marvel's Jeremy Renner cozying up with his very own Baby Yoda while Star Wars legend Mark Hamill showed off some Luke Skywalker ornaments. The official social media accounts for Star Wars also shared a fun holiday image yesterday featuring C-3PO, R2-D2, and BB-8.

"Wishing you a happy holiday all season long, from a galaxy far, far away. Artwork by @wbykwbyk," Star Wars wrote. You can view the fun card below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Wars (@starwars)

Speaking of C-3PO, the man behind the gold, Anthony Daniels, recently spoke to ComicBook.com about the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special. We asked if he's hoping to appear on any of the live-action Disney+ series and he teased that something is coming before the end of the year.

"I would like to appear in all of them," Daniels shared. "In all the new shows, I would like to appear in The Mandalorian... Dave Filoni should be listening to us now. You have to realize, there is something coming up before Christmas but I am not allowed to say anything about anything until it happens, okay? So, the fact that I was in a studio some months ago is a little surprising and Disney will be cutting off my feed any moment for even mentioning the word 'studio' and 'project,' but I haven't said what it is. So, that's for this year and who knows about next year. Stay tuned."

Last week, Mark Hamill was involved with a special cameo of his own when Luke Skywalker made an epic appearance on The Mandalorian. He was even accompanied by R2! The show credited Hamill for the role considering it was his face and voice, but Max Lloyd-Jones stood in as the "Double for Jedi," playing the part on set. Last week, Hamill posted a tease on social media, writing, "Seen anything good on TV lately?"

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and more Star Wars content is now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.