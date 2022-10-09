Star Wars Is Giving a Fan-Favorite Character Their Own Series

New York Comic-Con has been taking place all weekend and it has featured some big news in movies and television as well as comics. Marvel and DC both announced some exciting upcoming reads and they're not the only ones. Lucasfilm Publishing had some big reveals to share during their panel today, including the fact that the beloved Star Wars character, Sana Starros, is getting her own comic.

"Finally! The fan-favorite rogue (who has (complicated) history with both Han Solo and Doctor Aphra) steps out in her first solo comic, written by Justina Ireland and coming in February 2023," StarWars.com shared after the news was announced. A human woman from Nar Shaddaa, Starros lived during the time of the Galactic Civil War and has had a good run in other Star Wars comics. She was a big part of the Doctor Aphra series and even claimed to be married to Han Solo at one point. You can check out the regular cover by Sara Pichelli as well as Ken Lashley's variant cover for Sana Starros below:

(Photo: Lucasfilm Publishing)

(Photo: Lucasfilm Publishing)

In addition to Sana Starros, it was also announced today that Star Wars Inquisitor: Rise of the Red Blade, is an upcoming novel by Delilah S. Dawson. Set for release in 2023, Rise of the Red Blade follows Iskat, a Jedi survivor of Order 66. She turns to the dark side and joins the Inquisitorious, similar to Reva's story in Obi-Wan Kenobi. By becoming an Inquisitor, Iskat hopes to discover the truth about her past. While Lucasfilm Publishing announced Rise of the Red Blade alone, the title formatting suggests it could be the start of a new Star Wars Inquisitor series.

When Does Disney+'s Andor Take Place?

In addition to the new comics, there's also a lot of exciting Star Wars content coming to Disney+. Currently, Andor is releasing new episodes on Wednesday. The series is a prequel that follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Currently, the prequel series is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 91% critics score and an 81% audience score. ComicBook.com's Parick Cavanaugh gave the new show a 4 out of 5 and called it "refreshing, unexpected, and gripping."

"You should be able to watch the show and not give a shit about Star Wars ever, or [have ever] seen any Star Wars," showrunner Tony Gilroy recently explained to Variety. "This show should work on its own." He added, "The hope, the dream, is that the really hardcore Star Wars community will embrace the show in a new way — that they'll be thrilled to have someone come in and completely uncynically get down molecularly in their world and treat it like a real thing."

Are you excited about the new Star Wars comics? Tell using the comments!