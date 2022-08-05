LEGO Star Wars Releases New Short Featuring Boba Fett and Fennec Shand

Star Wars fans earned the disappointing news recently that Star Wars: Andor was having its premiere pushed from August to September, but that doesn't mean there aren't stories worth celebrating in the galaxy far, far away this month, with LEGO Star Wars releasing an all-new short today on YouTube. Featuring Boba Fett and Fennec Shand on a sweltering day, the short "Hot Day Hijinks" shows off how the intimidating bounty hunters manage to keep their cool on even the hottest of days. The release of the short coincides with today's release of LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation, which is now streaming on Disney+.

The new short is described, "Boba Fett and Fennec Shand help the Tatooine townsfolk of Mos Eisley cool off on a hot day."

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation, which is set shortly after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, features the voices of "Weird Al" Yankovic, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and returning cast members from previous LEGO Star Wars specials, and includes the new original song "Scarif Beach Party" performed by "Weird Al" Yankovic.

Looking for a much-needed break from stormtroopers and TIE fighters, Finn arranges a surprise vacation for his friends Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewie, BB-8, R2-D2, and C-3PO, aboard the ultra-luxurious Galactic Starcruiser, the Halcyon. But Finn's plan to have one last hurrah together quickly goes awry when he's separated from the group. While searching for his friends, he encounters three Force ghosts: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Leia Organa, who each share their own unexpected stories of vacations gone wrong, helping him to understand that holidays are about more than just having fun.

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation features the voices of: "Weird Al" Yankovic as Vic Vankoh; Yvette Nicole Brown as Colvett Valeria; Thomas Lennon as Wick Cooper; Paul F. Tompkins as Rad; Dee Bradley Baker as Boba Fett; Ashly Burch as the Tour Droid; Kyliegh Curran as Sidero; Anthony Daniels as C-3PO; Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine; Allie Feder as Sy Snootles; Jake Green as Poe Dameron; Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker; Ross Marquand as Han Solo; Omar Miller as Finn; Kevin Michael Richardson as Jabba the Hutt; Matt Sloan as Darth Vader; James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi; Kelly Marie Tran as Rose; Helen Sadler as Rey Skywalker; Billy Dee Williams as Lando (Holovid); Matthew Wood as Ben Solo; and Shelby Young as Leia Organa.

You can see more LEGO Star Wars shorts on their YouTube channel. LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation is now streaming on Disney+.

What did you think of the short?