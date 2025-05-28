Star Wars Lightsaber Hilt Replica 30% Off Sale Is Back For One Day

If you missed the sale earlier this month as part of the May the 4th / Revenge of the Sixth Star Wars festivities Disney bringing back their 30% off sale popular Star Wars lightsaber hilt replicas. Until the end of the day today, May 28th (presumably Pacific time – until 3am ET on May 29th) you can score the discount right here at The Disney Store on a selection of hilts. Head below to check out some of our favorite picks, and keep in mind that many (but not all) of these replicas require you to purchase the blade separately (fortunately, one of the options is also part of the sale). Note that the recent Star Wars Day lightsaber hilt releases are not eligible, but they are still awesome.

Skywalker Legacy Lightsaber Collectible Set $219.99 $153.99 – See at The Disney Store: This set includes Skywalker Legacy Lightsaber Hilt, Lightsaber Blade, Display Stand, and Lightsaber Belt Clip.

Stellan Gios Legacy Lightsaber Hilt $179.99 $125.99 – See at The Disney Store: This new version of the Stellan Gios hilt won’t include the wooden box or the comic book from the super limited edition release, opting for a standard hilt case with a lined interior and a Rebel Alliance Starbird insignia. The hilt itself appears to be the same, complete with crossguard blades and the ability to fold up. It will also produce sound effects and illuminate blue when a lightsaber blade is added.

Star Wars Darth Maul Lightsaber Hilt and Blade Set $249.99 $153.99 – See at The Disney Store: For Star Wars Day 2024, Disney launched a spectacular Darth Maul Legacy Lightsaber Set as part of their Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Collection. Limited to only 7000 units, it sold out quickly. It featured two hilts in a fancy wooden box that lights up red and plays Duel of the Fates when you slide open the lid. If you wanted blades, you had to purchase them separately. However, this set will come with a single hilt, a blade, a stand, a blade connector and a belt clip. Thanks to the deal you can get two hilts with two blades for a whole lot less than the original May the 4th set.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Legacy Lightsaber Collectible Set $219.99 $153.99 – See at The Disney Store: This set includes Obi-Wan Kenobi Legacy Lightsaber Hilt, Lightsaber Blade, Display Stand, and Lightsaber Belt Clip.