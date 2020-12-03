Star Wars: Lucasfilm Celebrating 50th Anniversary in 2021 With Special Edition Products

✖

Most audiences might consider Lucasfilm Ltd. to be the studio that Star Wars built, but George Lucas founded the company earlier in his career than the release of Star Wars: A New Hope, with the studio set to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2021. In honor of the momentous occasion, the studio will be releasing all-new merchandise throughout the year honoring its many exciting properties. While Star Wars is surely the most iconic of their franchises, the studio is also responsible for Willow, Labyrinth, American Graffiti, and the Indiana Jones series. The celebrations will be kicking off in January and will start with fan-favorite Star Wars merchandise.

“Consumer products have always been an integral part of the Star Wars fan experience, and they remain a constant force in pop-culture today,” Paul Southern, Lucasfilm Senior Vice President, Licensing and Franchise, shared in a statement. “To commemorate Lucasfilm’s 50 years of storytelling, we look forward to honoring this consumer products legacy and bringing to life brand-new products, games and publishing offerings that celebrate our future with Lucasfilm’s exciting feature films and Disney+ series ahead.”

Per press release, "Lucasfilm was founded in 1971 by George Lucas. Films such as Star Wars and Indiana Jones took the world by storm and revolutionized visual effects, sound design, animation, and other groundbreaking filmmaking techniques. The artists and technicians of Lucasfilm have never stopped innovating and continue to influence the film industry today. The Mandalorian is currently one of the top series on Disney+."

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

It adds, "Across the Company, Lucasfilm has won 29 Emmy Awards, 38 Academy Awards, 32 Sci-Tech Awards, 18 Webby Awards, and 12 awards for ILMxLAB’s groundbreaking work in immersive entertainment. Lucasfilm Publishing has had over 180 books on the New York Times Bestseller List and has won a multitude of awards, including the 2020 GLAAD Award for Outstanding Comic Book. Lucasfilm Games has delighted fans across multiple platforms and genres with games that push the boundaries of interactive entertainment, winning numerous awards including BAFTA Game Awards, D.I.C.E. Awards from the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, and Game Developers Choice Awards."

What will surely excite fans about the upcoming celebration of merchandise is the potential that this means we could see the release of official Lucasfilm Ltd.-branded items, which are currently only available in select Lucasfilm locations.

Stay tuned for details on the studio's anniversary festivities.

Are you looking forward to seeing what the studio has in store? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!