Goosebumps creator R.L. Stine is sharing his review of The Mandalorian season 2. Stine posted a tweet in which he let Star Wars know (in no uncertain terms) that season 2 of The Mandalorian is doing everything right (so far): "Escape to Tatooine. That's my advice. The second season of The Mandalorian is off to a great start." No doubt there will be a generation of fans who grew up on Goosebumps that will appreciate Stine's endorsement of The Mandalorian - and the acclaimed author is certainly not alone in his assessment. Mandalorian season 2 mania is in full swing, as the show approaches the premiere of Chapter 10.

Escape to Tatooine. That's my advice. The second season of The Mandalorian is off to a great start. — R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) November 5, 2020

Since we have confirmation that R.L. Stine is tuning into The Mandalorian - how about getting him on board to write an episode? The children's horror icon has just the right tone to send Mando on a frightening mission that the whole family could still enjoy. Star Wars is always at its best, when it goes darker (see: Revenge of the Sith, Empire Strikes Back, etc...).

By and large, both diehard Star Wars fans and mainstream viewers seem happy with The Mandalorian's season 2 premiere. "Chapter 9: The Marshall" saw Mando and The Child (Baby Yoda) follow leads on where to find other Mandalorians all the way back to Tatooine. There, Mando heads to the small settlement of Mos Pelgo, where he quickly finds this "Mandalorian" people speak of, and it turns out to be a man wearing the iconic armor of Boba Fett!

However, the man inside the armor is not Boba, but rather Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant). "The Marshall" of Mos Peglo is a man who fought for the settlement's independence from oppressive forces, following the end of The Empire's occupation of Tatooine. The noble Cobb recruits Mando for an epic mission: helping Mos Pelgo slay the dreaded Krayt Dragon which burrows under the sand and eats animals and people like something out of Tremors.

To beat the beast, Mando and Cobb have to strike a truce with the savage Tusken Raiders, and together, this little Tatooine coalition manages to get the job done and bring the beast down. Director Jon Favreau (Iron Man) made The Mandalorian season 2 premiere a truly movie-sized experienced, and fans were especially grateful for some big pop-culture content to discuss, in this vacant year of the pandemic.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 2 airs new episodes every Friday on Disney+.