Star Wars Reveals Epic New Obi-Wan Kenobi Short

Star Wars’ YouTube channel has just revealed a brand new Obi-Wan Kenobi short. In the short burst of epic action, the Jedi’s course through the entire franchise is covered. Dante Basco provides some of the voice-over to set the tone and the action follows. It feels like these animated offerings on Star Wars Kids have been great for young audiences. Fresh looks at all these characters have to happen for the young ones who were not even around for the Prequel Trilogy. Check out the video above. Fans looking for more Obi-Wan don’t have to go far, as the Disney+ series starring Ewan McGregor is on the way. When word of the beloved actor coming back to reprise the role, the Internet was overjoyed. McGregor has not been shy about how excited he is to revisit Obi-Wan and talked about the anticipation with Empire.

“I'm more excited about doing this one than I was doing the second and third one that we did before,” the actor said. “I'm just excited about working with Deborah Chow, and the storylines are going to be really good I think. I'm just excited to play him again. It's been long enough since I played him before.”

The Phantom Menace and the other prequel movies were visual effects marvels at the time. Things are a bit different these days, and he talked about it in another interview about the series.

"The first three [Star Wars films] I did were really at the very beginning of digital photography,” the actor remembered. “We had a camera with an umbilical cord to a tent, it was like back to the beginning of movies where the camera didn't move very much because there was so much hardware attached to it. Now we're going to be able to really create stuff without swathes of green-screen and blue-screen, which becomes very tedious for the actor.”

Star Wars Kids describes the new Obi-Wan clip.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi is a legendary Jedi Master, a hero of the Clone Wars who returned from exile to help the Rebel Alliance in its quest to defeat the Empire.”

“Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures is a series of animated shorts celebrating the characters and stories of a galaxy far, far away, featuring a bright and colorful art style, exciting action, and insight into the saga's greatest themes!”

