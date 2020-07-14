Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Art Depicts a "Double-Decker" Star Destroyer

✖

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker almost introduced a "Double-Decker Star Destroyer" vehicle into the franchise. Now you can see Star Wars' Double-Decker Star Destroyer for yourself, thanks to the concept art, which was apparently revealed by LucasFilm VP and Executive Creative Director Doug Chiang. You Check out the new Star Destroyer design below. It basically equates to two Star Destroyer stacked in mirror image on top of one another, with one bridge pointing up (as usual), and the other pointing down. As many fans point out, the mid-section connecting the two ships looks like a perfect place for some kind of super-weapon to be mounted.

Ironically enough, if The Rise of Skywalker had gone with these double-decker Star Destroyers as the secret weapons Emperor Palpatine had built - that would've made a lot more sense. At the very least, it would've been an interesting and memorable new vehicular weapon from the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy - much more so than the generic armada of 'mini-Death Stars' we got. It's just one more 'should've, could've, wish you would've' insight into what Lucasfilm and J.J. Abrams did with The Rise of Skywalker.

While many thought The Last Jedi would be the most controversial chapter of the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, The Rise of Skywalker is proving to be taking the lead. Fan backlash to the rushed and ill-explained storyline led Lucasfilm to release all kinds of clarifying addendums to the movie (like Palpatine being clone). Meanwhile, alternate versions of the film like Colin Trevorrow's Duel of the Fates have gained a new cult-following, as fans muse about the Skywalker Saga finale that they could've had.

While the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy is done, events in the Skywalker Saga are not quite as finished. Marvel Conics has launched several exciting new series set in different eras of the Skywalker Saga; over on the animated front, a Clone Wars spinoff about The Bad Batch is in the works. For those looking for a fresh start, the Star Wars franchise will enter a whole new era with the release of The High Republic line in 2021. That series of books and comics will take us 200 years before the Skywalker Saga, to a time when The Jedi Order was robust and powerful, and had seemingly conquered the Sith threat in the universe - though many other battles remain.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now streaming on Disney+.

