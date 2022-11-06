Star Wars Shares Surprising Fact You Never Knew About Jawas

When it comes to the wide world of Star Wars, there are countless creatures and aliens to keep track of. One of the very first creatures seen in the franchise were Jawas who got ahold of R2-D2 and C-3PO and sold them to Luke Skywalker's Uncle Owen. Since 1977, fans have seen Jawas many more times, including in the recent series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Despite the fact that these Tatooine-dwelling humanoids have been around for a long time, there is one fun fact you may not know about them. The official Instagram account for Star Wars has been sharing a lot of fun info these days, including one interesting tidbit about Jawas.

"The Jawaese language uses scent as well as spoken words," Star Wars explains. "The Jawas' stench helps them understand one another but also makes Jawaese impossible for others to learn."

When Does The Mandalorian Season 3 Premiere?

Another Star Wars show that has featured Jawas is The Mandalorian, which has been on hiatus for nearly two years, but it is expected to return for a third season on February 22, 2023. While we did get to see Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu return in The Book of Boba Fett earlier this year, Star Wars fans are eager to see the dynamic duo back on their own series. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly on the Dagobah Dispatch Podcast executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni teased Mando's future and his shot at redemption.

"Well, we established in The Book of Boba Fett that there was an opportunity for The Mandalorian to be redeemed because he had transgressed against the Creed by removing his helmet," Favreau explained. "And among his group of Mandalorians, that is something that's not permitted. Now, we know that there are other groups of Mandalorians where they have different sets of rules. In The Clone Wars, we saw with Dave and also with the character that I voiced that the Mandalorians are very different there. And so these different groups are coming together and we're going to figure out... the Nexus point for all of those communities, of course, is their homeworld from which they're exiled, which is Mandalore."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian's third season is coming in February 2023.