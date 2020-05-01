Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Poster Unveiled Ahead of Disney+ Debut on May the 4th

✖

Now that the Skywalker Saga has finally been completed with the debut of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and with all nine films becoming available on Disney+ beginning on May 4th, Disney has unveiled a poster that unites the generation-spanning adventure with some of its biggest heroes and villains. The studio has often attempted to find ways to create artwork that spans the decades of stories, though it would often have to omit certain elements as to prevent the release of spoilers, but with no more secrets needing to be withheld, various characters can all be united in their full glory, as seen below.

For years, it was teased that The Rise of Skywalker would be the end of the Skywalker Saga, with the deaths of Leia Organa and Ben Solo seemingly bringing the family line to an end, only for Rey to embrace the surname and tease the notion that "Skywalker" is more of a concept than a name. Even Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy hinted at the film's premiere that the stories of the Skywalkers might not be entirely over.

"I have to say it's a mixture of emotions, I have to say because we've had such an incredible time," Kennedy shared back in December. "It's just flown by these five years and doing these three movies and to realize that we're completing the saga and we're not finishing the Skywalkers necessarily, they could always in one way or another reappear but for right now it is bringing it to a close."

George Lucas has said for years that he had envisioned a nine-episode trajectory for his narrative and, even though he wasn't involved in the creative decisions of the sequel trilogy, it's doubtful we'd ever see an Episode X. Kennedy's comments, however, can mean that the characters from those films, regardless of their last names, could appear in other stories or mediums.

The films available on Disney+ will have to hold fans over for the foreseeable future, as there are no confirmed plans regarding the next big-screen adventure. The franchise has release dates secured in December of 2022, December of 2024, and December of 2026, but the studio has yet to announce what projects could earn those release dates.

Watch the whole Skywalker Saga on Disney+ starting May 4th.

