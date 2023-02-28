Star Wars: The Black Series Carbonized Ned-B and Purge Trooper Exclusive 2-Pack Pre-Order Details

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Though the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is debuting on Disney+ tomorrow, March 1st, Hasbro is delivering a Black Series Ned-B and Purge Trooper 2-pack inspired by Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. Still, the set is a treat for Star Wars fans with updated Ned-B and Purge Trooper figures that feature a fancy Carbonized metallic finish and come packed with hammer and blaster accessories. The pack is an Amazon exclusive that is available to pre-order right here for $74.99.

"Though he isn't programmed to speak, towering loader droid NED-B finds other ways to express himself and prove his loyalty to those he deems worthy. Handpicked from the stormtrooper legions for their aptitude and allegiance, Purge Troopers serve the Inquisitorius, hunting down Jedi and other Force-sensitive beings. STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with these premium 6-inch scale NED-B & PURGE TROOPER figures. Fans and collectors can display these fully articulated figures featuring a sleek metallic finish and premium detail with multiple points of articulation."

Of course, you can expect Hasbro to deliver plenty of new figures for Star Wars: The Mandalorian in the coming weeks. Plus, there's the Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew series on the horizon.

Will The Mandalorian Tie in With Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew?

Star Wars: Ahsoka and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew are both in the works, and while they are expected to be more standalone stories, Favreau still wants to make sure the shows are all connected. While speaking with BFM TV (via Variety), Favreau explained that the new shows will all take place around the same time.

"Season 4, yeah I've written it already," Favreau revealed. "We have to know where we're going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story." He added, "[Dave's] doing Ahsoka, which I'm producing with him. He's the writer and showrunner on that. To understand what's happening on other shows.... Skeleton Crew all take place within the same Star Wars time period. There's a lot more things that we've got to keep in mind and also stuff that we've built up to from previous seasons of The Mandalorian as well."