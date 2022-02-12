Star Wars: What’s Next for Boba Fett?

After seven weeks and a mountain of speculation and discussion, The Book of Boba Fett came to an end this past Wednesday. The Disney+ series was first announced in a post-credits scene at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2, and given Boba Fett’s (Temeura Morrison) beloved status among many Star Wars fans, there was a lot of anticipation around where his post-Original Trilogy story would go. While the debate around The Book of Boba Fett‘s approach to its titular character and overall focus will surely continue, another question has also popped up — what’s next for Boba Fett in the Star Wars universe?

The majority of The Book of Boba Fett’s finale revolved around the fight between Boba’s allies and the Pyke syndicate, for the sake of controlling the Spice trade on Tatooine. After a chaotic, Rancor-fueled battle, Boba’s ultimately succeeded, and he was regarded warmly as the new Daimyo among the civilians. Boba, Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), Black Krrsantan, and the Mods all politely reunited in the final moments, seemingly enjoying a brief moment of peace.

While the ending served as a charmingly-sentimental final note to end on, it’s safe to assume that that won’t be the last time we see Boba Fett in Disney+’s ever-evolving Star Wars universe. For one thing, there are still the lingering questions surrounding the events of The Book of Boba Fett, such as whether or not the larger Pyke syndicate might come for Boba, as well as what other threats could interfere with his efforts to rule Mos Espa “with respect.” Even though The Book of Boba Fett has been billed as a miniseries, those are certainly storylines that could be covered in a second season, although viewers’ hypothetical mileage with that would definitely vary. Beyond that, there are still other potential stories that could concern Boba, whether they concern the larger syndicate of Crimson Dawn or Omega, his clone “sister” who initially appeared in The Bad Batch animated series and seems to still be alive ABY.

There’s also the fact that Boba still owes Din Djarin / The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) for helping in the battle with the Pykes — something that could easily come to roost through a cameo appearance of some kind in the upcoming third season of The Mandalorian. The post-credits scene of the series also confirmed that Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) survived his shootout with Cad Bane (Corey Burton), and is getting cybernetic enhancements. One glaring omission from The Book of Boba Fett was an actual meeting between Boba and Cobb, and an acknowledgement that the latter had once worn the former’s armor for a long stretch of time. That’s definitely a scene that fans wouldn’t be opposed to seeing realized, no matter if it took place in live action, animation, or otherwise.

It also doesn’t seem impossible — given how heavily The Book of Boba Fett factored in cameo appearances in its latter episodes — that Boba and company could end up having a key role in the planned crossover event between The Mandalorian and Ahsoka. That crossover was initially lined up to also include the now-scrapped Rangers of the New Republic TV show, so it certainly stands to reason that Boba and his supporting characters could play roles in the event instead. Either way, it’s safe to assume we haven’t seen the last of the fearful bounty hunter.

The Book of Boba Fett is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.