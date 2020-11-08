Star Wars: The Mandalorian Chapter 11 Episode Description Teases New Allies

✖

Star Wars: The Mandalorian's second season premiered at the end of October, which means fans have already been treated to "Chapter 9" and "Chapter 10" of the series. We've already seen celebrity cameos, Star Wars easter eggs, and even nods to Marvel. Fans have been talking about the show on social media, and we're all eager to find out what's going to happen in "Chapter 11." While we don't yet know the title of the episode, a description has been added to IMDb. You can check it out below:

"The Mandalorian braves high seas and meets unexpected allies," the description reads. That definitely sounds promising! While we don't know much about these allies, we're excited at the prospect of a boat adventure. Hopefully sea creatures like the ones from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace won't get in Mando and Baby Yoda's way.

While we still don't know who helmed the next episode (there are some great folks on the line-up like returning directors Rick Famuyiwa, Dave Filoni, and Bryce Dallas Howard as well as Robert Rodriguez and Peyton Reed, who directed the last episode), we do know who directed "Chapter 12." Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Karga on the series, recently told ET Canada that he helmed the episode.

When asked to share what he's most excited about for season two, Weathers answered, "Well, of course, the episode I directed! [Laughs] The episode I directed, in our schedule, was episode 4."

"It came about because I got down to my knees and begged Jon Favreau, 'Please, please, please, let me direct an episode,'" Weathers previously shared with Breakfast Television Toronto. "And he said, 'If we have a Season 2, we'll take a look at doing that.' And true to his word, he came through, he delivered." Weathers' television directing credits also include episodes of Sheena and Hawaii Five-0.

Pedro Pascal recently told Good Morning America that he was "taken aback" by the new season.

"I will say that reading the first episode of the second season, I was taken aback in a really good way at how impressive that the first episode read," Pascal shared. "And already with the evidence of the first season, knowing that they were able to achieve everything that they set out to, and seeing this incredibly ostentatious first episode with the story of an action sequence and the way that it read on the page and just that feeling that, ‘My gosh, they’re going to achieve this visual experience!’ Like, this isn’t just, ‘Let’s just describe it as best as we can and see what we end up achieving with it’ – it is undoubtedly going to be achieved, and I kind of couldn’t believe that, and I understood, ‘Oh, so this is how they keep it up with the second season; this is how they don’t disappoint.'"

The latest episode of The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.