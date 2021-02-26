Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Lando Calrissian and IG-11 Figures Unveiled

Hasbro has continued their Star Wars Fan Celebration reveals with the addition of two new figures in the 3.75-inch The Vintage Collection lineup. Lando Calrissian from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and IG-11 from Star Wars: The Mandalorian are on the way for Fall 2021.

Both figures look pretty great but, unfortunately, Hasbro hasn't opened up pre-orders just yet. When they do arrive, you'll be able to find them here at Entertainment Earth. In the meantime, you'll definitely want to pick up Hasbro's other big Star Wars Fan Celebration figure reveal...

Indeed, a 6-inch figure of Wrecker from the upcoming Star Wars: The Bad Batch animated series launched yesterday, and pre-orders are live here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth. Wrecker is officially described as "The boisterous bruiser of Clone Force 99", aka the muscle of The Bad Batch. The figure includes a helmet, pack, blaster and knife accessories. Wrecker joins previously released Bad Batch Black Series figures of Hunter, Crosshair and an Elite Squad Trooper. The remaining members of The Bad Batch (Tech and Echo) should be arriving soon.

If you're unfamiliar, the official description for Star Wars: The Bad Batch reads: "Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army - each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew."

