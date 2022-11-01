The Book of Boba Fett Funko Pops Wave 2: Cad Bane, Grogu, Luke Skywalker and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett first began streaming on Disney+ in December of last year, and we got a paltry wave of Funko Pops ahead of the launch that included Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). These figures were extra disappointing because they were very similar to the Boba Fett and Fennic Shand Funko Pops from Star Wars: The Mandalorian. After nearly a full year, we are finally getting a second wave, and it includes many of the Pops that we should have seen when the show first aired.

The new wave of The Book of Boba Fett Funko Pops include Cad Bane, Luke Skywalker (Training), Grogu in chainmail armor (which would be infinitely better outside the jacket), Krrsantan, Majordomo, and Mando (with Grogu's chainmail pouch – or a colorful croissant) in the standard lineup. Exclusives include Grogu with Rancor. Pre-order details can be found below.

You can order the wave 1 lineup of The Book of Boba Fett Funko Pops here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now. Inside the Entertainment Earth link you'll also find Pop Keychain variants.

As for show itself, fans are still waiting on news about a second season. Series star Ming-Na Wen is certainly hopeful, but there has been no official word thus far. In the meantime, fans can enjoy Star Wars: Andor on Disney+, which has been getting rave reviews. Fans can also look forward to Andor Season 2, though it will wrap the story up as it enters into the storyline from the 2016 film Rogue One. Our own Patrick Cavanaugh gave Andor a 4 out of 5 in his review, calling it "the spy series we never knew we needed":

"For every Star Wars fan you talk to, you'll get a different definition of what a "Star Wars" story truly is. For some, it's specifically the events of the Skywalker family, while others will note it's about the conflicts between the Jedi and the Sith, as others will claim it's all about a specific storytelling style as opposed to the specifics of the narrative. Given the longevity of the series, all of these perspectives are correct, and in some respects, Andor might be the least "Star Wars-y" project to come from Lucasfilm, which is exactly what makes it so refreshing: it doesn't give us what we think Star Wars is, it gives us what Star Wars has the potential to be."

The Book of Boba Fett and Star Wars: Andor are streaming on Disney+ now.