The First Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Black Series and TVC Figures Have Arrived

We are now into week 8 of Disney / Lucasfilm's Mando Mania merch events tied to new episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+, but up until this point all of the figures that Hasbro has launched have been inspired by The Book of Boba Fett. That changed today with the debut of The Black Series and The Vintage Collection R5-D4 droid figures, which come just in time for the Season 3 finale. Hasbro also released another Boba Fett figure, presumably to keep the streak alive.

Details about the new Star Wars Black Series and TVC figures can be found below. Pre-orders will be available starting tomorrow, April 19th at 10am PT / 1pm ET. Note that the Entertainment Earth and Amazon pre-order links won't be active until that time. Also, keep in mind that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES R5-D4 ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "A battered astromech droid, R5-D4 has had a long operational span bouncing around various owners on Tatooine for decades. Now, he resides in Docking 3-5 of Mos Eisley Spaceport in Peli Motto's employ." There are 5 accessories in all – including an antenna.

($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "A battered astromech droid, R5-D4 has had a long operational span bouncing around various owners on Tatooine for decades. Now, he resides in Docking 3-5 of Mos Eisley Spaceport in Peli Motto's employ." There are 5 accessories in all – including an antenna. STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION R5-D4 ($16.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes packaging inspired by the original Kenner line. Figure only,

($16.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes packaging inspired by the original Kenner line. Figure only, STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION BOBA FETT (TUSKEN) ($16.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes blaster pistol, blaster rifle and staff accessories.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Finale Release Date and Time

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 8, "Chapter 24," premieres Wednesday, April 19th on Disney+. The episode will be available to stream starting at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET.

Will There Be a Season 4 of The Mandalorian?



Series creator Jon Favreau has confirmed that The Mandalorian season 4 is written. Episodes of series set within the post-Return of the Jedi New Republic era of the Mandalorian timeline — including spin-offs The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and Skeleton Crew — will culminate in the Dave Filoni-directed New Republic movie recently announced at Star Wars Celebration.

"We have to know where we're going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story," Favreau said in a recent interview. "[Dave's] doing Ahsoka, which I'm producing with him. He's the writer and showrunner on that. To understand what's happening on other shows.... Skeleton Crew all take place within the same Star Wars time period. There's a lot more things that we've got to keep in mind and also stuff that we've built up to from previous seasons of The Mandalorian as well."

