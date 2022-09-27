The LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon Microfighter Is Only $6.39 On Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're a Star Wars fan with around $7 burning a hole in your pocket, head on over to Amazon to pick up the LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon Microfighter (75295) set, which is on sale for only $6.39 after a 20% off deal and bonus $1.60 coupon. The set includes 101 pieces, 2 stud shooters, and a Han Solo Minifigure that fits in the cockpit. When it sells out on Amazon, you can also find the set here at Walmart for $7.99.

On a related note, Star Wars fans have a huge new LEGO set to look forward to. The Star Wars 75331 Razor Crest Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) set is slated for release on October 3rd to VIP members (October 7th to the general public), and it will include 6,187 pieces and a $599.99 price tag. Features include removable engines and a cockpit, an escape pod, and a minifigure-sized carbon-freezing chamber. Minifigures include Grogu, the Mandalorian, Mythrol, and Kuiil on a buildable Blurrg model. Everything you need to know about adding it to your collection can be found right here.

