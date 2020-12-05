The Mandalorian Brings Back the Darksaber For Pivotal Scene

✖

"Chapter 14: The Tragedy" was a big episode for fans of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Not only did the series see the return of some big characters, but things are looking pretty bleak for Mando (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu/Baby Yoda. Warning Spoilers Ahead! Poor Grogu is captured by Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), who locks him in a cell. Despite Grogu displaying some epic Force powers, it's going to take a big rescue to get the little dude out of Moff's clutches. When Moff visits Grogu in his cell, the evil mastermind shows his prisoner the infamous Darksaber.

"Have you ever seen one of these?," Moff asks Grogu, taking out the Darksaber. "From years past?" Gorgu tries to grab the saber with his tiny hands, but Moff takes it away, saying, "You’re not ready to play with such things."

The Darksaber was first seen on The Mandalorian in the season one finale, but it also came up when Mando met Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) who revealed that she needs the Darksaber to symbolically take her place on the throne on the planet Mandalore. Esposito recently teased that the weapon will play an important role in the series.

“You’ll see more of the Darksaber, you’ll get the explanation of this ancient weapon to the modern world, a collapsed world,” Esposito revealed to Deadline. “Where did this saber come from and how was it revived? It’s a key in our second season, which will be back sooner than later." He added, “[The saber] is a key to Moff Gideon's past, which possibly has a lot to do with where he comes from and his desire to build a planet and bring it back together."

"It feels wonderful to have that iconic weapon in my hand. It takes some getting used to, as it is longer than a normal sword or saber,” Esposito said at FAN Expo Vancouver. “And of course, it is shorter when you turn it off. So you have to figure out how to work the handle. And when you’re using a saber like that, you have to think of — you can’t really hit, because it’ll bend. It has that [humming], it vibrates with that light and that energy … so you have to strike as if you’re trying to hit someone with the heel of your hand, as opposed to letting the saber go out. So you keep your wrist straight. It feels powerful, it feels wonderful. I broke three of them last week [laughs]."

How do you think this season will end? Let us know in the comments!